How to Open Cauldron Lake Rental Cabin Cult Stash in Alan Wake 2

Before you spend too much time searching high and low to no avail, check out this guide to help you open the Cauldron Lake Rental Cabin Cult Stash in Alan Wake 2.

With Alan Wake returning to haunt players’ consciousness alongside newcomer Saga Anderson, Remedy Entertainment is back with even more ways to tease and confuse players in this twisted world. With monstrous creatures to deal with and many more puzzles to solve, there is much to get done here.

Opening the Cauldron Lake Rental Cabin Cult Stash in Alan Wake 2

Players will be able to find this particular Cult Stash in the Rental Cabins area of Cauldron Lake in Alan Wake 2, positioned within the most southern cabin in the bathroom. To make it there, follow the path north from the Parking Lot and take a right when it is possible.

Upon reaching the location, check out the hints provided by the drawing on top of the Cult Stash. It might appear obtuse at first, but rest assured, there is some sense to it. Instead of taking things at face value, look out for similar items out in the world that match the drawing.

So, look out of the cabin and find the spinning apparatus that is the tornado, follow it to the third cabin which is the castle, go under the tree like a bridge, and pass the gates at the end of the area. Here, shine your torch at the trees and look for the one marked with a 2 near a truck.

Search behind this particular tree to find the key to the Cult Stash.

That's everything there is to know about opening the Cauldron Lake Rental Cabin Cult Stash in Alan Wake 2.