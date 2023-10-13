How to kill the Infernal Enchantress in Lords of the Fallen

While there are plenty of hulking bosses to slay in Hexworks’ Soulslike, one of the toughest has to be the Infernal Enchantress. Residing just beyond the Forsaken Fen, the fiery fallen queen is memorable for being a bit of a roadblock, especially if you’re unsure of how to deal with her. As a result, we thought a guide detailing how to defeat the Infernal Enchantress in Lords of the Fallen could prove useful.

How to Beat the Infernal Enchantress in Lords of the Fallen

So far in the game, you’ll undoubtedly have come across enemies that are protected by an Umbral parasite. However, the Infernal Enchantress is the first boss you come across which is protected by multiple Umbral parasites.

Due to this, you’ll first need to focus your attention on destroying the blue orbs with your Umbral Lamp. Thing is, this is easier said than done because you’ll be doing so while the Infernal Enchantress hurls powerful fire magic at you.

Before we detail where the locations of the Umbral parasites are, it’s worth noting that there is a safe location that offers some protection against the boss’s scorching fire magic.

Image Source: Hexworks via Twinfinite

As you enter the boss arena, there’s a small crumbling bridge on your left, and this provides some defense against the Infernal Enchantress’ ranged fire spells. Don’t stand too close to the wall, as her spells can still hurt you with the ensuing splash damage.

However, if you stand a couple of steps away from the wall, her fireballs shouldn’t harm you. We always started the boss battle here as it gives you some breathing room amidst all her aggressive fire attacks.

All Infernal Enchantress Umbral Parasite Locations

In total, there are five Umbral parasites to dispatch. If you’re facing where the Infernal Enchantress spawns in Lords of the Fallen (like the image above), the first one is over the wall and on your left.

Image Source: Hexworks via Twinfinite

Next, there’s an Umbral parasite opposite the last one, and it’s on the right-hand side.

Image Source: Hexworks via Twinfinite

The final three Umbral parasites are dotted around the edges of the arena. If you run directly to the opposite side and turn around, there’ll be one right next to you, and two on your left (highlighted below).

Image Source: Hexworks via Twinfinite

Once you’ve dealt with all five of the blue orbs, the Infernal Enchantress becomes vulnerable to damage. Unfortunately, she can still pack a punch with her searing flame spells. As a result, we opted to distance ourselves from her and give her a taste of her own medicine by pelting magic attacks back at her.

Image Source: Hexworks via Twinfinite

Once we’d whittled her health down to around the halfway point, we went in for the kill. Watch out for an explosive magic spell that she charges up and unleashes for massive area of effect damage. When you see her begin to charge up, roll away as fast as you can and get some distance between the two of you. Keep wailing on her and she’ll soon go the way of the dodo!

Extra Tips

Here are a few choice tips that may help you net your victory:

When you die and enter the Umbral realm, you can easily kill the Umbral parasites using physical attacks with your sword, spear, or axe. In other words, you won’t need to use your lamp to kill the blue orbs if you’re in the undead dimension.

The Infernal Enchantress is resistant to fire damage, so if you have them, use Holy Salts instead of Fire Salts to buff your weapon.

If you possess any Burn Resistance Balm or Fire Ward items, we’d recommend using them during this fight as the Infernal Enchantress largely uses fire attacks.

Remember to Soul Flay her by using your lamp to deal additional Wither damage. This will help to defeat her much more quickly. For the unaware, you can do this by holding L2, locking on with R3, and then holding down the R2 button.

And that's a wrap for our guide on how to beat the Infernal Enchantress in Lords of the Fallen.