How to Increase Maximum Health in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor once again throws players into the shoes of Cal Kestis, a Jedi tasked with exploring the Galaxy, facing the Empire and coming out alive to tell the tale. As a result, players will have to get to grips with preserving their health. A great way to minimize respawns is to increase Cal’s maximum health in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor — here’s how to do just that.

Maximum Health Skill Tree Upgrade in Jedi: Survivor

The best way to increase Cal’s maximum health is to upgrade the central branch of Resilience Skill Tree. Each of the upgrades, requiring Skill Points to unlock, improves Cal’s maximum health and means, when fully healed, he can take more damage and will be harder to kill.

The specific upgrades required to maximize Cal’s health are: Survival Skills, Improved Survival Skills and Expert Survival Skills.

Skill Cost (SP) What It Provides Prerequisites Survival Skills 1 Cal’s maximum Life is increased None Improved Survival Skills 2 Cal’s maximum Life is increased Survival Skills Expert Survival Skills 2 Cal’s maximum Life is increased Survival Skills, Improved Survival Skills

There are other upgrades within the Resilience Skill Tree that benefit Cal’s health (specifically healing and BD-1’s Stim canisters), but they do not explicitly increase maximum health like the Survival Skill upgrades.

How Else Can You Do It?

While upgrades of the Resilience Tree are the best way to improve Cal’s maximum health, players can also earn increases by interacting with Force Essences they find scattered across Jedi: Survivor’s worlds and levels.

These, much like Sense Echoes, are recognizable as beacons that emit light. When Cal interacts with them he kneels ahead of them and absorbs the power they hold.

Some increase his maximum Force power but others will increase his maximum Health. These are not commonly found, often surfacing just after boss battles.

To increase their chances of finding them, players should explore environments as best they can and interact with any and all items they find.

That’s everything to know about increasing Cal’s maximum health in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. It’s fairly simple and can give you a massive benefit in-game, which is why we’d recommend them as some of the earliest upgrades players invest their SP into. For all the latest on Respawn’s title, check out the related content below.

