How to Get Ulogi Fast to Upgrade Skills in Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

A Metroidvania experience will see players get stronger and have more tools in their arsenal as they progress in the game, and that is the case in Tales of Kenzera: ZAU as well. Surgent Studios’ debut title may tug on the heartstrings even more than usual, but with combat being a key part of the adventure as well, it is imperative that players empower themselves quickly. For those hoping to learn just how to earn Ulogi fast to upgrade skills in Tales of Kenzera: ZAU, read on.

Earning Ulogi Fast in Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

Zau’s journey as a shaman is not as straightforward as just healing the people and placating lost spirits. As the God of Death Kalunga points out, there are many restless entities that stand in the way, and defeating them in combat will earn players the precious resource known as Ulogi.

Collect enough of this soul energy, and Zau will be granted Shaman Points, which can then be put into the skill trees to upgrade Zau’s skills in combat. This way, you can ensure you are a force to be reckoned with both up close and at range. For an efficient way of amassing Ulogi:

Seek Out Combat

Image Source: Electronic Arts

Sure, there are mandatory combat encounters to be found in each of the different biomes in Kenzera, but there are also a ton of optional areas just waiting for players to stumble upon them. As you gain new skills, more varied enemies will appear, giving you even more opportunities to send them on their way and earn yourself more Ulogi.

Similarly, when travelling to new areas, make some time to fast travel using the Yumboe Campfires to past areas and engage in combat there against returning enemies; all of that Ulogi will add up to a nice pool of Shaman Points to work with in no time.

Use the Right Shaman Trinket

One of the Shaman Trinkets players can unlock during their adventure is the Prosperous Mind. With this equipped, Ulogi gained from defeating all enemies is increased, making it easier to gain the required amount of soul energy for a Shaman Point.

Uncover Ulogi Crystals

The energy is not only contained within spirits, but also in large Ulogi Crystals as well. These purple crystalline objects are not exactly present on the main path and are often hidden away in places that need to be discovered. Once you are near them, destroy them for a nice boost to your Ulogi pool instantly.

Image Source: Electronic Arts

Use the map to your advantage to see just where areas might hide more than can be seen. And as Zau maximizes his potential with more navigational abilities, it will become easier to locate these crystals.

Perform Spirit Rituals

In biomes such as The Great Cliffs and The Wildwood lies special areas that allow Zau to perform Spirit Rituals. Marked by a glowing triangle symbol on the map, these are essentially arena challenges that players can take on for a variety of rewards.

Needless to say, they offer more of a challenge than your usual combat encounter, and players will need to use all of their wits and skills to come out alive. Take out any ranged combatants and then focus your attention on the harder-hitting melee foes. Beat them all, and you are looking at a great source of Ulogi for your troubles.

That’s all there is to know about how to earn Ulogi Fast in Tales of Kenzera: ZAU. For more help with the game, be sure to check out our other guides or search Twinfinite.

