How to Get the Best Ending in Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals

This will come as no surprise to fans of the original, but Oxenfree 2 has more than one ending for you to unlock. Some result in everyone getting a happy ending, while others are less kind to the cast of characters you’ve come to know and love. You might be among the determined few who are intent on ensuring every single character gets to live happily ever after though, and found your way to this guide on how to get the best ending in Oxenfree 2 as a result.

Luckily for you, we’ve obtained the info you need through multiple playthroughs of the game.

As is to be expected though, we’ll need to go into heavy spoilers for the entire story in order to detail the exact actions you need to take. Consider this your *Spoiler Warning* just in case you’d rather experience the game fresh first.

Is There a Best Ending in Oxenfree 2? Answered

Before going further, let us state something plainly: There isn’t an ending where every single character’s story is resolved perfectly without any hardship in Oxenfree 2. At least one person is always left behind to close the Tears, with their fate and happiness largely left up to interpretation.

However, some characters are more content with their fate than others. More specifically, Olivia is seemingly happy to be stuck in a permanent illusion of happiness while everyone else is free to live their normal lives. This makes her the ideal choice to leave behind at the end of the game.

Past that, there are specific actions you can take to ensure every other character has their best ending possible and you see the best end result to your efforts. We’ve detailed what you should do and/or say to each of them to lead them toward this best case scenario.

Character How to Get Their Best Ending Riley Don’t choose to leave her behind, and be honest/kind to Jacob in all of their dialogue interactions so that he wants to be friends with her after the night is over. This will ensure he’s around to help her with Rex once he’s born, and ensures someone is around to help her when she struggles with her demons. Jacob Respond to him kindly as Riley, and support his dreams of being an artist. Keep him from hitting Charlie and otherwise doing things he’s ashamed of, and collect all of the Adler Letters so that he realizes he can’t stay stuck anymore. Olivia Be patient and understanding with her during dialogue exchanges, even if she’s antagonistic. Don’t alienate her from her friends by making her out to be the bad guy, and allow her to stay behind to close the Tears. Charlie Prevent Jacob from hitting him, and don’t belittle or threaten him at Waterhead Bluff or the North Camena Community Center. Avoid bringing up his crush on Olivia. Avoid Framing Olivia as the bad guy to ensure he doesn’t lose faith in their friendship, and remains hopeful she got what she wanted. Violet Direct her away from you at Charity Point, and reassure her that she can choose to walk away from what’s happened that night at the North Camena Community Center. Avoid Framing Olivia as the bad guy to ensure she doesn’t lose faith in their friendship, and remains hopeful that she got what she wanted. Maria Tell her to be honest with Charlie so that she doesn’t hold onto her crush. Evelyn Check in with her after planting each Transmitter like she asked, and tell her to prioritize her family so that she goes to check on her sister. Shelley Talk to her frequently so that she trusts you. Then, go to Funnie’s after she says she received a strange call to hear a warning for her. Inform her of the warning, and then tell her to stay put so that she doesn’t die. Nick Check in with him regularly to hear his full story. Then, when he finds the Tear, convince him to come home so that he isn’t trapped between dimensions for all eternity. Hank Take the picture of a living person in 1930 via the Tear, and then collect the shoe from the cave at Horseshoe Beach for him. Deliver both to his lock box so that he can write his book on the paranormal. Rex Ensure Riley doesn’t stay behind, and help as many people as possible. Doing so ensures he’ll be born and have plenty of proof that Riley is a good person and worth keeping in his life later on via Alex’s gift. Athena Pet Athena before heading to Edwards Island, and ensure Jacob isn’t left behind to close the Tears.

Still have some questions about Oxenfree 2 even after learning how to get the best ending? Take a look at some of our other guides and articles down below. Chances are we’ve got the answers you’re looking for.