How to Get a Soul Coin from Nadira in Baldur’s Gate 3

As you make your way through the expansive world of Faerûn in Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll come across plenty of characters minding their business, and some characters trying to mind other people’s business a bit too closely. If you’re going through the Emerald Grove and trying to get a good view, you’ll likely stumble across a Tiefling who could use more help than they realize, with something to offer the right traveler.

Where Do You Find Nadira in BG3?

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

To find Nadira, first you’ve got to make your way into the Emerald Grove after taking out the squad of goblins outside. Once you’re in, climb the ladder that’s right behind the gate and make your way up the path to the Southeast, to the left of where Kanon was shot and killed.

When you get to the top of the cliff, you’ll see Nadira looking through her telescope, but behind her there will be a Bugbear Assassin trying to kill her undetected. Approaching will trigger a combat encounter, but Nadira will be fearful and won’t be much help once she’s seen her assailant. Once you kill the Bugbear, you can finally have a good conversation with Nadira.

How Do You Get the Soul Coin From Nadira?

Taking out the Bugbear is only half the battle, but if you’re good with your words then you can make sure to maximize your interaction with Nadira. She will claim that you reek of Avernus and that she thinks you’re there to steal her Soul Coin. You can try to intimidate her into giving you the coin, but if you don’t feel like Lae’zel and choose to forsake the aggressive route, you can persuade her into trusting that you have no business with the Devil Queen and she’ll give you the coin as a thanks for saving her life.

There’s plenty of other Soul Coins in BG3, but you’ll have to look for them them anywhere from dungeons to the dragon you’ll see if you take a look through Nadira’s telescope. Just like the Guardian you made with your character, the coins themselves don’t present much use in the early game, but you’re told that it’s used as currency in hell, so be sure to hold onto them, just in case you find yourself back there by the end of your journey.