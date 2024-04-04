How to Get New Powers in South Park Snow Day

In South Park: Snow Day, Powers enable your New Kid with various abilities to use in combat, from dishing out damage to movement, or even healing yourself and your allies. For this reason, knowing how to unlock more Powers in Snow Day will give you more range to choose from, and create more powerful combinations for battle.

Unlocking New Powers in South Park: Snow Day

In South Park: Snow Day, your New Kid will have two Power slots for you to swap in various Powers before starting each Chapter of the game. This enables you to pick and choose combinations of your liking that will best enhance your playstyle, with eight different powers to choose from in total.

Powers are made available as you progress through the game and get access to certain unlocks, which can be gained by gathering materials, completing certain quests during a chapter, and more. During your adventure through each Chapter, you will also be able to further enhance these Powers through Upgrade cards that can be sourced from vendors or discovered as loot.

Here is a list of all eight powers in South Park: Snow Day, what they do, and how to unlock them:

Power Description How to Unlock Notes Fart Escape Fart yourself up to safety and gross out the enemies in your wake. Automatically gained through tutorial. – Healing Totem Plant a Totem that heals you and your allies for a short time. Automatically gained through tutorial. – Bubble Shield Reflect projectiles back at your attackers Complete Toilet Paper Mogul. Liberate the fabled treasure of Stark’s Pond. Bullrush Fart yourself through enemies, charging and carrying them with you. Complete Petty Larceny. Break open 25 lootable containers. Drone Bomb Release a Drone that seeks enemies and explodes after a short delay. Complete The Cursed Bloodline. Defeat Liane at the church. Snow Turret Construct a mechanical monstrosity that fires snowballs for you. Comlpete Fully Worthy. Become an honorary Marshwalker. Cheesing Drug your enemies with cat urine to make them temporarily fight for you. Complete Bastardly Behaviour Defeat Princess Kenny at the Town Square Gravity Bomb Release a drifting void that sucks enemies in and damages them. Complete Heroic Parkour Void Stan by crossing the rooftops of Main Street.

That’s it for all unlockable Powers and how to get them in South Park: Snow Day! For more helpful gameplay guides, feel free to check out the rest of our content here at Twinfintie. We have plenty more South Park topics to assist you on other adventures with Cartman, Kenny, Kyle, and Stan, such as the best Buddies in South Park: Fractured But Whole.

