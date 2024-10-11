How to Get More Time in Day in Metaphor ReFantazio

Given it was designed by the same people behind the Persona series, it should come as no surprise that Metaphor ReFantazio forces you to choose what tasks you want to spend your days and nights on. But you might be wondering: Is there a way to get more time in the day?

Can You Get More Time in Day in Metaphor ReFantazio? Explained

Image Credit: Atlus and Studio Zero via Twinfinite

The answer is a little complicated, primarily because one of your followers allows you to complete certain tasks without losing a day or night to the endeavor.

Maria, one of the first Followers you meet, allows you to cook without spending your time on the task after you reach the sixth rank of her Follower relationship. This does require some story progression to achieve, but it is possible to unlock the skill early on.

It’s a good thing too, because the ability is integral to any completionist run. The higher tier dishes you can cook grant special abilities that help you take down the game’s more difficult bosses, and can make the base game easier to overcome besides.

Are There Other Ways to Keep Time From Passing? Answered

Outside of this example though, there isn’t a way to get more time to complete tasks in a given day in Metaphor ReFantazio.

Everything from a dive into a dungeon to time spent with your Followers always takes up the same amount of time. There’s also no way to circumvent the exhaustion caused by the majority of your tasks a la the massages from Persona 5, which means you need to choose carefully between the activities presented to you each day.

Will More Ways to Save Time Be Added to the Game?

As for whether or not Atlus and Studio Zero will add ways to save time in Metaphor ReFantazio, the chances are pretty slim.

The developers do have a track record that includes extensive DLC expansions, and these expansions have given players special perks that help them complete more of the game’s tasks. However, it’s not common for them to add ways to circumvent the time mechanics featured in Persona and now Metaphor ReFantazio, as it’s always integral to the titles’ design.

With this in mind, we don’t recommend you hold your breath waiting for more ways to save time. Annoying as it can be, the mechanic is here to stay, and you need to learn to work around with the tools available to you.

