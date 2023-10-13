As is par for the course in a Soulslike experience like 2023’s Lords of the Fallen, trying to overcome the game’s punishing difficulty curve can prove challenging. While leveling up can ease some of the strain, drawing on useful items that increase your damage output can be effective too. For that reason, you may be wondering how to get Minor Fire Salts in Lords of the Fallen. If so, here are the important details to bear in mind.

How to Obtain Minor Fire Salts

There are a couple of methods of acquiring Minor Fire Salts in Lords of the Fallen, and we’ll outline both down below.

Grinding

First of all, there are several enemy types that wield fire magic, and upon defeat, there’s a chance that they may drop some Fire Salts to loot.

Image Source: Hexworks via Twinfinite

More specifically, early on in your adventure, a fire magic-wielding witch-like enemy is quite commonly encountered (as highlighted in the image above). They appear in black cloaks, brandish a spear, and enjoy throwing fiery projectiles at the player when they least expect it. They also possess terrific aim, which means the attack will usually hit its mark.

Around four of these enemy types can be found near the Redcopse Village Entrance, aka the Vestige of Hannelore, which can be encountered shortly after the first boss.

Purchasing from a Trader

Secondly, you can also purchase Minor Fire Salts from Thehk-Ihir for 250 Vitality per pop. This cloaked NPC can de encountered when you arrive at the Shuja Hamlet, aka the Vestige of the Pale Butcher shortly after the Forsaken Fen area.

Image Source: Hexworks via Twinfinite

Once you speak to him and exhaust his dialogue, he’ll spawn at the Skywest hub area, near the Vestige of Ethyrg. He’ll be stood opposite to Andreas of Ebb and Stommund, Captain of the Fidelis and will have 100 Minor Wither Salts to sell to the player.

Image Source: Hexworks via Twinfinite

What Do Minor Fire Salts Do?

Essentially, Minor Fire Salts add temporary fire damage to the main weapon that you’re wielding. The powerful buff lasts for around a minute, and can even help illuminate dark areas. Most importantly, the fire buff significantly increases the damage output of your build, and is especially useful against some of the trickier bosses that the game throws at you.

From our experience, it came in clutch against the second boss Pieta, as it appears that the holy knight is vulnerable to fire.

And, voila! That’s everything you need to know about how to get Minor Fire Salts in Lords of the Fallen. For more, here’s how to level up quickly and how to get the Mineowner’s Ring. Alternatively, why not take a gander at our further coverage down below before you go?