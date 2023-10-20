How to Get Flash Drive from the Guard in Spider-Man 2

When Peter and Harry take a trip down memory lane in Spider-Man 2, you’ll need to sneak into their old stomping grounds to grab the final piece of their upcoming project. Unfortunately, the two end up losing this crucial item along the way, forcing you to grab a flash drive from a guard. We’re here to show you how to complete this step in Roll Like We Used To, with a few tips on distracting the police.

Grabbing Flash Drive from Guard in Spider-Man 2 Roll Like We Used To

The first step you’ll need to take for the guard task in Spider-Man 2 is to distract three police officers scattered around the room.

You can actually stay in the same spot for the most part, but you can always zip to a point if you want to get closer. Using Peter’s web shooters, you can hit one of the first diversions by shooting the balloons on the right side.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Then, you can continue hitting the balloons directly ahead to distract another guard.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

The last distraction can be found on the left side by shooting the camera at the photoshoot section:

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

With all three guards out of the way, you can now zip to the basketball hoop at the center of the gym in order to get to the hanging lights. You’ll need to descend to grab the flash drive from the guard by holding L2 and lightly tilting the left analogue stick down.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

It didn’t seem to matter where the guard was looking, as Peter was able to get it no matter what based on my experience. Nevertheless, it would help if you tried to do it as quickly as possible while staying out of sight.

Several cutscenes will play out shortly after, thus completing the mission for Peter and beginning the next phase for Miles.

That covers everything you need to know about how to get the flash drive from the guard in Roll Like We Used To. While here, be sure to explore the relevant links below to view more Spider-Man 2 content.