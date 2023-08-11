How to Get Energized Neck Coil in Remnant 2

Remnant 2 offers a vast amount of Amulets that will be important to building your character. While you’ll only be able to wear one at a time, these items will provide buffs to players depending on how well they utilize the amulets with the rest of their builds. One such Amulet is the Energized Neck Coil, which offers a strong boost for players looking to emphasize Elemental powers. Here’s how to get the Energized Neck Coil in Remnant 2.

Energized Neck Coil Location in Remnant 2

In Remnant 2, the Energized Neck Coil is available in The Labyrinth. Once you reach the Fractured Ingress checkpoint, there will be a set of doors that require the biome key to unlock. Within the same area will be two sets of stairs; crouch through the small hole beneath them and follow the tunnel along to find the item.

The Energizing Neck Coil is one of the many amulets featured within the game, and it offers major enhancements to Elemental attacks. Equipping the item will offer a 25% increase to the player’s Status Effect damage. Furthermore, applying a damaging Status Effect will cause an Explosion stretching five meters, good for 20% of the Status Effect’s full damage count.

That’s how to get the Energized Neck Coil in Remnant 2. If you’re looking for more Remnant 2 content, perhaps you’ll want to check out Twinfinite’s guide on how to unlock the Crystal Heart relic.