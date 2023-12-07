How to Get Clean Kills While Hunting in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

Hunting is a big part of exploring Pandora, but it is important that you do it properly. As a Na’vi, it is your responsibility to ensure that all life is treated with respect. To that end, you must aim for Clean Kills in the event you must kill an animal for food.

The game doesn’t offer any sort of tutorial for hunting, so the method of getting Clean Kills might be unclear, but it is fortunately easy to master.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora Clean Kills Explained

Using your special Na’vi vision, you’re bound to see plenty of animals roaming around in Frontiers of Pandora, and seeing as you need food, you’ll need to hunt them for meat. While you could simply hit one with your bow anywhere, if it runs off, that doesn’t count as a clean kill and will result in lesser rewards. This applies to whatever type of animal you can possibly get.

What you want to do is make sure to aim for a headshot that kills in a single hit and drops the animal for you to collect.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

You’ll know if you got one when the animal dies, and the screen pops up telling you it worked. You’ll also get the pop-up for the Merciful bonus, which will also track with getting headshots.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Now, you can just head to where it dropped and get the meat to cook later. You can eat the raw meat, but the benefits won’t be nearly as great.

For safety when hunting, it is best to do with the bow, as getting a clean kill with an RDA weapon is a little harder. The bow is more than enough to drop any animal in one hit, so that’s not too much to ask. Plus, doing it with a bow aligns more with the Na’vi story and setting.

This should help you with hunting throughout the game, as getting Clean Kills is vital to resource collection. For more help in maximizing exploration in Frontiers of Pandora, check out our links below.