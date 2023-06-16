The Overwatch World Cup has returned for 2023, with the live Qualifiers matches kicking off next week, beginning June 18, and running for two weeks time. To celebrate the action and encourage fans to tune in and witness the impressive skills of teams from around the world, there are a number of different rewards that players can earn by viewing the match streams. If you’re wondering what each of these rewards are and how you can unlock them for yourself, we have all the information you’ll need. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get all Overwatch World Cup 2023 viewership rewards.

All Overwatch World Cup 2023 Rewards & How to Get Them, Explained

There are six rewards total that can be earned as Twitch drops by tuning in to the official Overwatch World Cup 2023 Qualifiers matches and watching for a specific amount of hours. As you spend more time watching these matches, you will unlock more of the rewards. These rewards are as follows:

World Cup 2023 Spray (Watch for 2 hours)

World Cup 2023 Player Icon (Watch for 2 hours)

Winston World Cup Home & Away Skins (Watch for 4 hours)

Wrecking Ball World Cup Home & Away Skins (Watch for 4 hours)

Zenyatta World Cup Home & Away Skins (Watch for 4 hours)

Ramattra World Cup Home & Away Skins (Watch for 4 hours)

Watching for all four hours will enable you to claim a new Spray, Player Icon, six additional Tank skins for Hammond, Winston, and Ramattra (two variants for each character) and two Support skins for Zenyatta (two variants), giving you plenty of opportunity to celebrate the Overwatch World Cup in your own games. Here’s a sneak peak of these cosmetics in an announcement post by popular Overwatch 2 news and leaks channel, OWCalvary, so you can take a look for yourself:

Earn #Overwatch2 Rewards by watching Overwatch World Cup 2023 🌍



From June 18 — July 02, start earning the following cosmetics:

🤍 2 Hours: World Cup 2023 Spray + Player Icon

🧡 4 Hours: Winston, Wrecking Ball, Zenyatta & Ramattra World Cup Skins



📺 https://t.co/TPCe8aCAPs pic.twitter.com/Vkgl9bOgxi — Overwatch Cavalry (@OWCavalry) June 15, 2023

Where to Watch Overwatch 2’s 2023 World Cup Matches & Full Match Schedule

All of the Overwatch 2 2023 World Cup Qualifier matches are available to view through both Twitch and YouTube livestreams. There will also available Watch Parties on Twitch held by various popular Overwatch 2 fans, streamers, and content creators by using the following hastag and title while streaming:

Title: Overwatch World Cup 2023 Watch Party

Hashtag: #OWWCstreamteam

All drops will be enabled for streams using this combination of title and hashtag, allowing you to enjoy the showcase and share the hype as close-knit community, adding an element of fun to to the task of tuning in.

Even if tuning into livestreams and Esports isn’t your thing, there’s no need to worry. You can just open a new tab or window in your browser, tune into a participating steam, set the volume to mute, and leave it running in the background, as watch progress will still count towards the drops even when you’re not actively viewing the window or tab that Twitch is playing through. If you really want to get it out of the way, you can also opt to leave a participating stream running overnight to earn Twitch drops while catching some sleep – now that’s a win-win situation!

If you’re wanting to catch your favorite teams live, then you can use the official Overwatch World Cup 2023 match schedule posted by Blizzard to plan out the best times for yourself to tune in. Different divisions are being played during different hours, so be sure to keep this in mind if there’s specific teams or players you’re planning to view. Here’s the schedule breakdown image for the Online Qualifiers supplied by Blizzard in their recent news post:

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

While the matches will be available to watch through both YouTube and Twitch, it is very important to note that you can only earn the available drops and viewership rewards by watching through the Twitch platform.

You will also need to ensure that you have drops enabled for Overwatch 2 with your Battle.Net account prior to beginning your watch session, so follow along below for instructions how to do so if you’re in need of extra help.

How to Enable Twitch Drops For Overwatch 2 Via Battle.Net

To Link your Battle.net account to your Twitch and enable drops for Overwatch 2, you will first need to open your user profile via the Battle.net app. To open your user profile, click your battletag to open a drop down menu, and then select the View Account option.

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

This will open a new window in the Battle.net app containing all of your account information, games, links, and profile settings. Locate the Links section and select the edit button in the top right corner, indicated by a pencil-shaped icon.

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

This will create a new Add Link button at the bottom of the section. Click here and select Twitch from the drop down list that appears. This will create a pre-filled Twitch URL, meaning you only need to copy and paste your username into the end half of that link to complete it. Once you’ve pasted or typed your user in, click Save to confirm.

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

After clicking confirm, your user name should appear in the same format as below:

https://www.twitch.tv/YourUsernameHere

Now you can go ahead and close this menu and return to the previous window with your account information. Scroll back down to Links section, and there should now be a Twitch icon to indicate your Battle.net is successfully linked with your Twitch account. Your Battle.net is now all set up for claiming Twitch drops, meaning you’re ready to go! All that’s left to do right now is to sit back and wait for the first match to kick off, and then jump in to watch.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get all Overwatch World Cup 2023 viewership rewards. For more helpful guides, lists, and news, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a variety of Overwatch 2 topics to keep you updated on the latest information regarding your favorite heroes, villains, maps, and events, so feel free to scroll down and check out the related links below.

