There are a ton of things that players could potentially get up to in the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth remake. Beyond just the iconic battles remembered fondly by players, the expanded world and more open nature of the adventure also make it possible for different activities that can be worthwhile diversions to pursue. For those that need some help on how to gather Moogles in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, this guide is the perfect place to start.

How to Grab Moogles in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Image Credit: Square Enix

While adventuring as part of the main story, players will also be treated to all sorts of mini-games and activities. The sight of the Moogles is a familiar one, especially with those keen to grab more Moogle Medals in the sequel. Yet, this minigame requires a different approach.

In order to complete this particular activity, players will have to do their best to gather up all the Mooglets in the areaand bring them back to the mushroom house. However, it is not so straightforward and requires some strategic planning to make things more efficient.

For starters, in order to grab the Moogle, they must first be stunned. Start things off by lining yourself up so that there is a straight path between you, the Moogle in question, and the giant mushroom house at the center of the zone. Now, start chasing the Moogle and lead them towards the various swirls of winds scattered around the area. This will then stun the Moogle, making it possible to grab them by pressing and holding L2 next to them.

Once they are in Cloud’s arms, start moving towards the gated area of the mushroom house, which is where the Moogles can be deposited. However, do watch out for the ticking timer once they are grabbed. If the meter runs out, the Moogles will break out of their stunned state, so make the most of the opportunities to carry them whenever possible, even if it’s at a reduced speed.

And there you have it, everything to know about how to grab Moogles in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.