How to Fix Fallout 76 Unknown Server Error

If you’ve blasted through the new Fallout TV show and want to dive into the Wasteland with friends, you’ll need to fix the Fallout 76 Unknown Server error. Bethesda’s online multiplayer spin-off game has skyrocketed in popularity since the show’s release, but players trying to dive in have faced some annoying issues. Here’s how to bypass the Unknown Server error!

Image Source: Bethesda

Fallout 76 Unknown Server Error Fix

As per the official Bethesda support page, the best way to fix the Fallout 76 Unknown Server error is to completely close down the game and load it up again.

Most of the time, the error occurs as a result of your IP not configuring properly with the Fallout 76 servers, causing the problem to appear. Closing the app fully and relaunching it on your console or PC should quickly resolve this, but it may take a few tries until it works.

However, a more complex (and reliable) solution is to ensure the system you’re playing on has a fixed, and not variable, IP address. Since Fallout 76 is an always-online game, if your IP address is constantly shifting it can cause a discrepancy with the servers and result in the error. As such, check your system’s network settings to alter your IP settings. This should make performance more stable and reduce the likelihood of this error cropping up.

The only other thing to check is that the Fallout 76 servers themselves aren’t down. With the game receiving a surge in popularity after the TV show’s success, more people are playing than ever. Keep an eye on the game’s X page and the Bethesda Studios Discord server to see if there are any widespread server outages.

