Superstar Mode is back in Madden 24, as well as tuning tweaks galore. But when it comes to customization, players want more than just gameplay elements. Or so it seems. Creating players and editing rosters has long been part of the Madden franchise, but what about building entirely fictional rosters? Let’s talk about how to create a team in Madden 24, shall we?

Creating a Team in Madden 24

I’ve talked about the quarterback Vision Cone in this space before, a feature that was introduced in and swiftly removed following Madden ’06. In that time, customization options have been plentiful. However, players would have to go all the way back to Madden 12 to create their very own team, and that remains the case with Madden 24.

While there is a Creation Center, it’s only for creating players, editing rosters and playbooks, and viewing Superstar X-Factors. There is a way to get around this lack of a feature, though it’s unlikely to feel nearly as satisfying.

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

Relocate Your Team in Franchise Mode

Up until Madden 23, players could only relocate their team in Franchise Mode if they were playing as an Owner. While relocation options are still exclusive to his particular game mode, players no longer have to be an Owner. Madden 24 has made it so that even if you’re a Coach, you can move your NFL team of choice to one of 34 cities.

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

Another feature of the revamped relocation element is that teams will not be tied to a series of three nicknames any longer. Instead, players have their pick of the lot. Still, there is a player interest meter to keep an eye on when choosing your team’s new nickname.

There are over 90 uniforms to pick from as well, but even with these options available, Create a Team is nothing more than a distant memory. Are you into compiling different players from different teams to play together? If so, there may be another game mode out there for you.

Give Madden Ultimate Team a Try

Chances are, if you’ve been playing Madden for any period of time, you’ve come across Ultimate Team. Just about every sports simulation has a card-based game mode these days, and MUT certainly fits the bill.

Once again, the Create a Team of old remains long dead and buried. But if you’re looking for somewhat of a quick fix, you can do worse than building a super-team of your own.

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

How Much Is Madden 12 Worth to You?

Let’s say you could go back in time to play Madden 12 and create a team; would you? A quick Amazon search shows prices for the title ranging between $11 and $25. So if you’re desperate to genuinely feel what it’s like to create a team again — and trust me, I understand — then have at it.

Because really, I get it. As recently as five years ago, I was still playing College Hoops 2K8. Some features were meant to live on forever. For now, Create a Team doesn’t appear to be one of them.

So for now, that’s everything we’ve got on how to create a team in Madden 24. Relocation settings have been revamped, but it may not be enough for players yearning for a return to an actual Create a Team feature. There’s always next year, right?

Until then, we’ve got plenty of other Madden 24 guides for you to peruse.