In a town where the undead are rising from beyond the grave to wreak havoc on the locals, you’d think that your choice in clothes would be pretty low on your to-do list. Think again, folks! I mean, you need to look good while you’re vanquishing all those pesky vampires, right? As a result, you may be wondering how to change and get more outfits in Redfall. Here’s everything you need to know.

How to Swap Clothes in Redfall

Fortunately, swapping your outfit in Redfall is pretty straightforward. Firstly, open up the Menu and in the Loadout tab press the X button on Xbox or the A key on PC.

From here, you’ll be able to customize your Head, Body, Backpack, and Outfit. All of these items of clothing are purely cosmetic, however, and don’t offer any additional protection against the blood-sucking beasts of the night.

It’s also worth noting that some environmental objects allow you to change your outfit, too, like the Wardrobe in the Fire Station. Simply interact with the Wardrobe to change your outfit.

How to Unlock More Outfits

As you make progress through Redfall’s story, you’ll unlock more Outfits naturally. That’s because many of the Outfits in the game are tied to main quests and side quests. Furthermore, you’ll also get outfits through exploring and looting the titular town’s many nooks and crannies. For instance, you’ll unlock the Fireman Overalls by clearing out the Fire Station.

So, there you have it. Hopefully, this has helped to clue you in on how to change and get more outfits in Redfall. For more, here are six ways Arkane can make Redfall into the next Cyberpunk comeback. Alternatively, feel free to browse our further coverage down below.

