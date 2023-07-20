How Many Filler Episodes Are in One Piece?

Which episodes can you skip if you want to rush the main story?

Preparing to watch the anime One Piece is akin to getting ready for a marathon. It is going to take a long time to get through the entire thing, and more people will look for a way to make it easier to do. For long anime series such as One Piece, that is generally by avoiding any “filler” episodes.

The excellent news about One Piece is that the series is broken up into pretty distinct arcs, sets of episodes that deal with specific happenings in the life of Monkey D. Luffy and his companions—as such, skipping the filler episodes is pretty easy to do. With this filler list in hand, you’ll get through each season in record time!

All Filler Episodes in One Piece

Here is the list of all filler episodes in this long-running anime series:

Episode 54 to 60 – The Warship Island Arc

Episode 98 to 99

Episode 102

Episode 131 to 134 – The Post-Alabasta Arc

Episode 136 to 138 – The Goat Island Arc

Episode 139 to 143 – The Ruluka Island Arc

Episode 196 to 206 – G-8 Arc

Episode 220 to 224 – The Ocean’s Dream Arc

Episode 225 and 226 – The Foxy’s Return Arc

Episode 279 to 283

Episode 291 to 292

Episode 326 to 336 – The Ice Hunter Arc

Episode 38 to 384 – The Spa Island Arc

Episode 426 to 429 – The Little East Blue Arc

Episode 457 to 458

Episode 575 to 578 – The Z’s Ambition Arc

Episode 626 to 627 – The Caesar’s Retrieval Arc

Episode 747 to 750 – The Silver Mine Arc

Episode 780 to 782 – Marine Rookie Arc

Episode 895 to 896 – Cidre Guild Arc

Episode 907

Episode 1029 to 1030 – Uta‘s Past

What is a Filler Episode?

People will argue about exactly which episodes are considered filler, but the definition of a filler episode is clearer, thankfully. Filler episodes are any episodes that do not move the main narrative forward or are not based on anything from the source material that inspired the anime.

The reason for this is the anime version of a manga can often fill in the time between the manga being written and moving the main story forward. Due to the length of time, it can take for a long-running manga series to be written, the anime will often come up with new stories to explore to continue having content for the show.

Although filler episodes are not canonical, they can still be fun to watch. One Piece even features some interesting filler episodes you may want to watch, like episodes 1029 and 1030, which cover Uta’s childhood.