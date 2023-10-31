Super Mario Bros. Wonder is filled with secrets and surprises, but you may be wondering: What’s up with those medals below each of the World’s Royal Seeds on the file menu? That’s where guides like this can be helpful. Here’s how to get all six medals in Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

How to Get First Medal in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The first time I even knew what these medals were was when I finished the core game’s six worlds and watched the credits.

You don’t need to do any optional levels or find hidden exits at all for this one. Just go through the straightforward path through the six worlds and defeat Bowser and you’ve got it. This is the first medal that most players will get.

How to Get Second Medal

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The next medal is just as straightforward to obtain, as it requires you to hit the very top of all the goal poles in the game. Most players will probably get this medal earlier than the others since it’s not too much of a scavenger hunt. However, you do need to find the Special World and some secret levels for their flag poles.

How to Get Third Medal in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

This medal is obtained by getting every Wonder Seed in the game. There are around two or three Wonder Seeds per level, which adds up to a lot over the course of the game’s many regular (and secret) levels.

You can tell if you’ve gotten every Wonder Seed in a level by the transparent checkmark on the level completion screen. If you don’t see the checkmark, it means you’re still missing some; probably a secret Wonder Seed or hidden exit.

The easiest Wonder Seeds to get are sold at Poplin Shops. Here’s our guide detailing the location of all the Poplin Shops and how much Wonder Seeds cost per shop.

How to Get the Fourth Medal

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

There are three 10-Flower Coins per level, and as it happens, getting every 10-Flower Coin in the game gives you the third medal. This also requires you to access and complete all the secret levels since they have three 10-Flower Coins each.

How to Get the Fifth Medal in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Don’t be fooled; this is the most difficult medal to get in Super Mario Bros. Wonder by far, as the final badge in the game requires the completion of the final secret level. This final secret level has no Wonder Seeds, goal pole, or 10-Flower Coins.

Instead, it’s an incredible marathon through a bunch of hard badge challenges with no checkpoints. To beat this level is a feat, but even unlocking it in the first place requires a lot of time and effort. You must complete all the Special World levels, get every Wonder Seed, get every 10-Flower Coin, and top every goal pole.

How to Get the Sixth Medal

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

To get the sixth and final Medal in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, you’ll need to buy every Standee in the game.

Standees can be purchased at Poplin Shops. We recommend using the Special World Poplin Shop when farming for this medal; it’s the only shop that doesn’t randomize the standees you get. You can pay 30 Flower Coins to get a new Standee that’s not part of your collection yet here.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

And that’s everything you need to know regarding how to get all six medals in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Obtaining all the medals is the ultimate sign of completion, so congratulations on achieving this feat! If you have any other questions related to the game, feel free to check out our related articles down below.