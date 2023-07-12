How to Deliver the Shoe to Hank in Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals (“I’ve Had Weirder Jobs” Trophy)

If you’re looking to get the platinum trophy in Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals, you’re going to have to get the “I’ve Had Weirder Jobs” trophy. This requires to you have “Delivered the shoe to hank,” according to the trophy description. That’s a little bit vague, and to actually give the footwear to our paranormal-phenomena fan, we’ll need to do a few other bits beforehand.

Hank is one of the characters in Oxenfree 2 that has their own side quest. You’ll first speak with him when you reach the Garland Ghost Town when you’re trying to set up the transmitter here.

To initiate the conversation, head to the Garland Post Office when you arrive in town by heading down the slop and into the building on the bottom ‘level’ of the town on the far right.

Night School Studio via Twinfinite

Heading inside will then cause a rigged camera to take Riley and Jacob’s photo and Hank to pipe up on the radio and ask if you broke his equipment. After a brief conversation, he’ll tell you that you can use the EMF Boosters around town to essentially change the time period. Fortunately for us, there’s also a ‘portal’ or ‘tear’ here that we can step through to go back in time to whatever year we set.

Hank also explains that he’s seeking evidence of the unusual with his EMF Boosters and that something’s been screwing with them, so he wants you to help take a picture of something living.

How to Help Hank Take a Picture of Something Living

To do this, head outside and interact with EMF Booster 1, located to the left of the post office. You want to change the number on this booster to 9.

Night School Studio via Twinfinite

Next, head up the ladder to your left and over to EMF Booster 2. Change the number on this booster to 3. Now you can return to the portal down by EMF Booster 1 and open it up by using your radio and tuning into the correct frequency (99.3).

Night School Studio via Twinfinite

When you have, you can step through and an old man will show up outside the abandoned store. Jacob will take a photo of him, and following this you can exit the portal and speak to Hank on the radio.

Where to Find Shoe Location in Oxenfree 2

Hank will now ask that you go and find further evidence, specifically a shoe. Depending on the order you’ve placed the transmitters in, you might have already come across this on your way to Tootega Falls.

Night School Studio via Twinfinite

The shoe can be found in the cave in the Horseshoe Beach area. Specifically, when you come across the stone arch on the beach, head right, and climb up a small wall area to access a cave that was previously blocked by a rock.

Night School Studio via Twinfinite

Follow the path inside the cave down and right to the end, where you’ll find the shoe for Hank.

Night School Studio via Twinfinite

Get back on the radio to let Hank know you’ve found it, and he’ll now ask you to deliver it.

Delivering the Shoe to Hank in Oxenfree 2

This is the last and easiest part of Hank’s questline in Oxenfree 2. All you need to do is return to Garland Ghost Town and place the shoe in a lockbox inside the Post Office that he first took Riley’s picture in.

Once this is done, let him know you’ve done it on the radio. This will allow you to meet his wife and close out his storyline, unlocking the “I’ve Had Weirder Jobs” trophy for Oxenfree 2 in the process.