Halo Infinite Co-Op Campaign: Release Date, How to Play & More
Co-op makes everything better!
There’s nothing better than playing through a Halo campaign with your friends, rather than riding solo. With Master Chief’s latest adventure taking players across Zeta Halo in an enthralling open-world experience, some players may be itching to dive into this with their pals by their side once more. Unfortunately, things aren’t crystal clear regarding Halo Infinite’s co-op campaign at the time of writing but fear not, we’re here to explain everything you need to know about the upcoming feature.
Halo Infinite Co-Op Campaign Release Date
Halo Infinite’s campaign co-op is now fully released and available for all owners of the game to enjoy. Players can now enjoy the campaign with up to four players playing through the latest chapter of Master Chief’s story together.
This had originally been planned for a May 2022 release during Season 2. However, due to a number of development issues, the co-op campaign was pushed back until the end of 2022. At least now, you can finally enjoy the adventure with friends.
Unfortunately, the bad news is that Halo Infinite’s couch co-op has been cancelled entirely and the development team will instead focus on “Halo Infinite’s live service.”
How to Play Co-Op Campaign in Halo Infinite
To play the co-op campaign in Halo Infinite, load up the game and select ‘Campaign’ from the main menu.
At this point, invite your friends to join your Fireteam by accessing the social menu (View button), selecting their names from your friends list and then selecting the ‘Invite’ button. We’ve got a complete breakdown on how to add Xbox and PC friends on the other, should you need a hand adding friends from other platforms, too.
Once all of your friends have got into your Fireteam, simply press the ‘Play’ button as you normally would. You’ll now all be thrown into Master Chief’s epic adventure against the Banished, together.
How Many Players Can Play Co-Op Campaign
At the time of writing, developer 343 Industries has yet to officially confirm how many players will be able to play through Halo Infinite’s campaign together in co-op.
However, if previous entries are anything to go by, you can expect up to four players to be able to play through Master Chief’s adventure across Zeta Halo.
Should anything else be confirmed once this guide has been published, we’ll update this post and let you know.
That’s everything you need to know about Halo Infinite’s co-op campaign. For more tips, tricks and guides, head over to our wiki, or see more of our coverage on the game below.
