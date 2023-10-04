Final Fantasy 14 Xbox Beta: Release Date, Price, Crossplay & Sign-Up Details, Explained

Final Fantasy 14’s journey to Xbox consoles has been a long one, but the wait is almost over. After years of teasing, CEO of Microsoft Gaming Phil Spencer and FF14’s Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida took to the stage at this year’s Final Fantasy 14 Fan Fest in Las Vegas to announce that Xbox players will soon be able to venture to Eorzea. Here’s everything we know so far about the Final Fantasy 14 Xbox Beta, including its release date, price, crossplay and sign-up details, and more.

When Does Final Fantasy 14 Release on Xbox?

Microsoft and Square Enix have announced that Final Fantasy 14 will be arriving on Xbox Series X|S consoles in Spring 2024. There’s no exact date for the release just yet, but it will definitely be before the Summer 2024 launch of Final Fantasy 14’s newest expansion, Dawntrail.

The final content patch for the Endwalker expansion is due to launch in mid-January, so it’s likely the Xbox release will happen sometime shortly after that. This should give new players a few months to settle into the world of Eorzea before Dawntrail hits.

Final Fantasy 14 will only be available on current generation Series X and S consoles, and won’t be available on Xbox One. Players can enjoy the game in 4K on Xbox Series X, and expect faster loading times across both consoles.

It’s been confirmed that the Xbox version of Final Fantasy 14 will be a digital only release.

How Do I Sign Up for the Final Fantasy 14 Xbox Open Beta?

Before Final Fantasy 14 launches on Xbox Series X|S there will be an open beta period beginning in 2023. There’s no exact release date for this, but it will likely begin shortly after the Update 6.51 patch arrives at the end of October.

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

As the Xbox announcement was a major part of the Las Vegas Fan Fest, it’s possible that we can expect to get a date for the open beta at the London Fan Fest which is taking place from October 21-22, 2023.

There are no details as to how the open beta will function at this time. As the PlayStation console version of the game still uses the Mog Station to register and sign in to the game, you could register an account there now. Be aware however that you need to purchase separate copies of the game across each platform, so don’t purchase the game on PC or PlayStation now expecting that this will give you access to the game when it releases on Xbox.

Will Final Fantasy 14 Have Crossplay on Xbox?

The Xbox version of Final Fantasy 14 will have full crossplay with the PC and PlayStation versions of the game. You’ll also be able to join any server and play alongside adventures on other platforms. Great news when it comes to speedy grouping in the game’s dungeon finder.

While not officially confirmed, the Xbox version of Final Fantasy 14 will almost definitely have cross-progression. Players who have purchased both the PC and PlayStation versions of the game can access their characters across either platform, so it’s unlikely this feature won’t also be available on Xbox.

Will Final Fantasy 14 Be Free To Play On Xbox?

You might have heard that Final Fantasy 14 has a pretty amazing free trial, and thankfully, it’s coming to Xbox consoles! This means you’ll be able to play the entirety of the base game – A Realm Reborn – as well as the first two expansions, Heavensward and Stormblood.

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

That’s around 200 hours of some of the best Final Fantasy storytelling ever, all for the low price of nothing. You can progress any job in the game up to level 70, and once you reach the end of the Stormblood expansion you can continue playing for free, or purchase a copy of the game and a subscription to continue onwards into the later expansions.

Is Final Fantasy 14 Coming to Game Pass?

There’s been no word of whether Final Fantasy 14 is coming to Game Pass, but it seems unlikely. Given that there’s already an extensive free trial available for the game, there’s little incentive for Square Enix to bundle a subscription to the game in with Game Pass.

It’s worth noting that The Elder Scrolls Online offers a discount on its expansions to Game Pass members so this could be something they replicate with Final Fantasy 14 – at this time however, this is purely speculation.

That’s the Final Fantasy 14 Xbox Beta: release date, price, crossplay and sign-up details, explained. Be sure to check back here on Twinfinite as we learn more about the Xbox X|S release of Final Fantasy 14 in the coming months. If you’re diving into the game for the first time, take a look at our Final Fantasy 14 Beginner’s Tips guide.