Every Rellik in The Casting of Frank Stone

The Casting of Frank Stone is filled with Relliks: small dolls of some of the killers eternally playing the Entity’s game. These collectibles don’t have a function in-game, but they give a little insight about the world of Dead by Daylight, and the denizens of The Entity’s realm. Here’s how to find every Rellik in the game.

All Chapter 1 Relliks

The Hillbilly: In the tunnels in the prologue, follow the path towards the furnace, and you’ll reach a narrow tunnel you’ll need to crawl through. Before you do, look out for some pipes you can jump over to your right to find this Rellik.

All Chapter 2 Relliks

The Huntress: Once you reach the mansion foyer, head upstairs and look for a torn piece of music on a table in an alcove. Examine it, then look for a door you can enter nearby. Head in and examine the piano to play the iconic Dead by Daylight theme and open a secret passageway nearby. Head through and go down the stairs to a small office where this Rellik is lying on the floor.

All Chapter 3 Relliks

The Trapper: Choose to go to the curiosity shop, and head to the right of the counter. Look for two aisles side by side, one of which has a TV. Take the one on the left to find this Rellik on the floor.

All Chapter 5 Relliks

Image Source: Behaviour Interactive via Twinfinite

The Wraith: In Chapter 5, when you enter the storm drain as Chris, look down a tunnel to your left to see a gap you can squeeze through. Head through to find this Rellik on the floor.

The Clown: After a period as Linda, you'll be playing as Chris again. Head to your left to find an open doorway at the end of a corridor. Through the door is a hole in the wall you can squeeze through. Do that to find this Rellik on the floor.

All Chapter 6 Relliks

The Legion: On the upper level of the atrium, you’ll find this Rellik on the floor in the corner.

All Chapter 8 Relliks

The Nurse: You can find this artifact in the archive, lying on the floor at the end of one of the aisles.

All Chapter 11 Relliks

The Doctor: In Chapter 11, you’ll find yourself in the tunnels beneath the admin building. Before you head up the ladder, take the door next to it and crawl through the tunnel to reach a room where you can find Frank’s Diary. Move a barrier out of the way here to find this Rellik sitting in a cage.

All Chapter 12 Relliks

The Twins: After you head through the secret passage in Augustine’s bedroom, you’ll find yourself in a hallway. This Rellik is on a table to your right as you head down it.

All Chapter 13 Relliks

The Spirit: In Chapter 13, wait until you’re controlling Sam in the Storm Drains. Shortly after your pass through the gap go up the stairs and take your first left, then your first right. Hop through the broken window and then go through the door on your right. This Rellik is on the floor of the first corridor to your left.

All Chapter 14 Relliks

The Trickster: Make sure at least one person survives until the section in the woods. After you’ve seen four visions of the drugstore, continue forward and head right at the fork to find the door from Madi’s dream right at the start of the game. Past the door is The Trickster Rellik.

The Champion: This Rellik is collected automatically in a scene following the credits.

