Escape from Tarkov – Concordia Security Room Key: How To Get & Where To Use

There are hundreds of keys in Escape From Tarkov, and they open everything. From cash registers to secure room extracts. However, some are necessary for quests, and one of those quests is Surveillance. So, here is how to get and where to use the Concordia Security room key.

What Is the Concordia Security Room Key and How to Get It

The Concordia Security Room key is used to open the Security room of the Concordia building in Escape From Tarkov. Having this key is required for the Surveillance mission. The loose loot in the room isn’t impressive, though there is a safe that can contain valuable items.

There are several ways to acquire the key:

Buy it off the Flea Market. It costs around 45K roubles currently.

You can find it in jackets.

You can find it in pockets and backpacks of scavs.

You can find it in filing cabinets.

Where to Use the Concordia Security Room Key Image Source: Twinfinite via u/Jindouz

The Concordia building is located on the southwestern corner of the Streets of Tarkov. You can see that area on the map above, and for the full image by JINDOUZ, check out the interactive map on the EFT fandom site. The fastest way to get to the Concordia Security room is through the central-southern staircase marked on the map. Also, if you are coming from the courtyard, you’ll see the staircase through the glass windows of the building, so it’s easy to pinpoint.

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite Once you climb down the staircase, enter the garage and turn left. In front of you, there should be a forklift, and close to it will be the Security room door lit by red flares. That is the door that the Concordia Security Key opens.

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite Alternatively, you can access the same area via the garage entrance that is on the southern side of the Concordia building. The image above shows the entrance’s location and the Crash Site extract in the background.

Alternative Ways to Open Rooms in Escape From Tarkov

You need to be level 25 to get the Surveillance quest, so getting the key off the flea market at that point should be easy. However, some rooms are needed for lower-level quests where you won’t necessarily have the flea market unlocked. So, here are some tips on how to get into rooms for which you don’t have keys yet.

Have a teammate or someone you befriend in raid open it for you.

Wait until late in the raid and hope someone else opened it. Also, don’t hide inside highly-contested areas, as cheaters could hunt you down. It’s better to wait in a safer place if you are using this tactic.

Loot jackets and filing cabinets. Keys often spawn in these.

Go through windows. This is possible for several rooms in Tarkov, but it can reveal your location if you are smashing a window.

That is everything you need on how to get and where to use the Concordia Security room key in Escape From Tarkov. Also, if you want a more chill EFT experience, check out the community-made single-player mod. For other EFT guides, see the links we provided below.