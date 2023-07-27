Elden Ring Update 1.10 Patch Notes, Explained

While small, Update 1.10 brings with it some fairly significant balance and gameplay adjustments to PVP in Elden Ring more than anything. The biggest focus was Poise this time around, buffing it to the point that most Tarnished running Poise builds in PVP will feel a noticeable difference. Let’s take a look at the patch nots and pick out the most defining aspects of Elden Ring’s update 1.10.

Weapons have had their Poise damage increased across the board in Elden Ring, including a few spells and incantations. More importantly, you’ll also take less damage while attacking with some Poise-generating skills. On top of that, the critical hit angles were extended, meaning you’ll have a greater window for hitting other Tarnished.

Quick Step and Bloodhound’s Step have had their invulnerability windows nerfed, which will certainly stir up Elden Ring’s PVP community. Both skills, especially Bloodhound, have been a subject of debate since the game’s release given how strong and meta-defining it is. Spamming either won’t be as rewarding.

Here’s a complete list of all the balance changes, gameplay adjustments, and bug fixes, courtesy of Bandai Namco:

PvP-exclusive balance adjustments

The adjustments in this section do not affect single-player or cooperative play.

Increased poise damage of all weapons and some spells and incantations.

Increased poise when attacking with some skills, spells, incantations and some types of weapon attacks that generates poise.

Added damage reduction when performing attacks with some skills, spells and incantations and some types of weapon attacks that generates poise.

Critical hit angles have been extended.

Decreased the invulnerability window of the Quick Step and Hound’s Step skills.

Decreased the damage reduction granted by some skills, incantations and items.

General balance adjustments

Increased critical hit damage.

Decreased recovery time after a missed critical hit.

Increased poise damage of attacks that occur after missing a critical hit.

Bug Fixes and other changes

Adjusted the player damage animation so that the attack direction is not unintentionally shifted when getting hit while attacking with some types of weapons that generates poise.

Fixed a bug that prevented some spells and incantations from causing damage while under the effect of some skills and items.

Fixed a bug that caused the effects of the Sacred Order skill to continue after switching weapons.

Corrected some text in certain languages.

Well, folks, that’s where the Elden Ring update 1.10 patch notes end. Given the changes that were made to Poise, it’ll be interesting to see if it’s enough to shake up the PVP meta. For more related content, we highly encourage you to check out our ranking of every Elden Ring boss!