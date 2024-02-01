Will There Be An Elden Ring 2?

Elden Ring was a smash hit. FromSoftware fans saw the Soulsborne series continue with an entry that provided yet another world to explore, with all of the mechanics that made the games popular in the first place. The question on people’s minds, though, is will Elden Ring spawn a sequel?

Is Elden Ring 2 Being Made?

While exact information is not known at the moment, it has been heavily alluded to that there will be a sequel down the road.

FromSoftware already described Elden Ring as a “Fantastic start for the new franchise” in an interview conducted at a Bandai Namco press conference back in 2022. The head of Bandai Namco, Yasuo Miyakawa, also went on to say:

“Much effort was placed into creating Elden Ring so that we could exceed the expectations of our fans worldwide, in like manner, we will continue our efforts in expanding the brand beyond the game itself, and into everyone’s daily life.” Yasuo Miyakawa – Bandai Namco

It would appear that Bandai Namco and FromSoftware have a lot of faith in the game, and plan to branch out past what was released in 2022. This could, of course, pertain to DLC as well. However, the rhetoric here does seem to suggest them looking at a sequel, rather than just expansion content.

President of FromSoftware, Hidetaka Miyazaki, also stated in the recently released Elden Ring — Books of Knowledge, Volume II published by Future Press that “some Lore Bit clarifications and reveals are being saved for future games”.

There are games in FromSoftware’s catalogue that didn’t get turned into sequels. Demon’s Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice do all stand alone in their repertoire. However, some do share lore and have spiritual successors in the likes of Dark Souls.

If Elden Ring is to have a sequel, it will be a while off yet. The production times for games such as these are years in the making. We will be sure to keep you informed once an official confirmation comes out. But for now, there is a glimmer of hope!

