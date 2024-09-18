Best Players for Intro to Stat Limits Evolution in FC 25

On the hunt for the best EA FC 25 Intro to Stat Limits Evolution players to upgrade in Ultimate Team? We’ve got you covered. EA Sports FC 25 contains a wealth of brand-new Evolutions for you to upgrade a variety of players without having to spend every single coin you’ve earned. Evolutions are ideal if you plan on upgrading any Web App investments instead of selling them on. Here, we’ve got everything there is to know about the Intro to Stat Limits Evolution and the best players to pick.

FC 25 Intro to Stat Limits Evolution Requirements

Below is a list of all the requirements needed to select an eligible player for the Intro to Stat Limits Evolution:

Max OVR of 82

With only one requirement, you’ve got a huge pool of players to pick for this particular Evolution. The lack of positional requirement is also extremely useful and allows you to upgrade any player in your starting 11. However, the vast selection of players makes it tricky to find the best one to evolve.

Best FC 25 Intro to Stat Limits Evolution Players

Depending on which position you wish to upgrade and the composition of your squad, there’s a vast selection of players that fit the criteria for the Intro to Stat Limits Evolution in FC 25. Based on the upgrades on offer, Atletico Madrid’s Alexander Sørloth is an excellent choice for an attacking LaLiga upgrade.

Chelsea’s Jadon Sancho is another solid option if you’re looking to improve your Premier League or English midfield. For outright attacking options, Liverpool’s Darwin Núñez will be a popular choice thanks to the improved shooting and dribbling to complement his lightning-fast pace. Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon is who we chose ourselves.

FC 25 Intro to Stat Limits Evolution Upgrades

Before picking a player for the FC 25 Intro to Stat Limits Evolution, it’s important to look at the upgrades on offer. Check out the full list below:

+3 Shooting to a maximum of 86

+2 Dribbling to a maximum of 87

+1 Skill Moves to a maximum of 3

Completing this Evolution will transform an average FC 25 Ultimate Team player into one that’s much more versatile and able to compete against some of the cards that are rated higher. If you’re running low and coins and want an upgrade, the Intro to Stat Limits Evolution is definitely worth completing.

That’s all there is to know about the FC 25 Intro to Stat Limits Evolution and the best players to pick. For more, take a look at how to do all celebrations along with how to play with friends.

