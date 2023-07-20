Are There Any Dragon Nest 2 Evolution Codes? Answered

Few franchises boast the playerbase of Shengqu Game’s Dragon Nest series, a set of Korean free-to-play MMORPGs with a fantasy feel and tone. Its latest sequel offers players the opportunity to roleplay as a Warrior, Archer, Cleric, or Sorceress. While its popularity in the east is second to none, in the west, its traction is still very much growing. If you’ve arrived here, you’re likely on the hunt for the latest Dragon Nest 2 Evolution codes. Unfortunately, at the time of writing, there are no active codes available.

Why Are There No Codes in Dragon Nest 2 Evolution?

To be clear, at the moment, there are no valid codes in the game. This is likely because the title only released recently so there’s still a chance that codes will be added into the MMORPG at some point in the future. That being said, there is a code redemption system in the game, which we’ll outline down below.

What Would the Codes Reward?

If codes ever do get added into Dragon Nest 2 Evolution, we’d envisage that the following items or boosts may be offered:

Free Glazed Amber

Free Revive Coins

Free Pandora’s Hearts

Free Hats

Free Angelic Sheep

How to Redeem Codes

Redeeming codes in Dragon Nest 2 Evolution is actually quite a tricky process. So, we’ve outlined how down below:

Firstly, launch the game on your device. Next, you’ll need to complete a short tutorial level. Once you arrive at the village, tap on the ‘Dragon’ icon on the right side of your screen. Then, click on the ‘Settings’ icon. Next, scroll down to the ‘Universal’ section. Tap on the ‘Redeem’ button. After that, enter your player data into the CDkeys redemption screen. Then, enter the active codes into the text box. Finally, tap on the ‘Redeem Now’ button and the items or boosts will be added to your account.

And, voila! You now know everything about the latest Dragon Nest 2 Evolution codes. As always, keep it locked at Twinfinite for more tips, tricks, and guides.