I’m certainly not the only person who hates seeing locked characters in a survivors-type game. I mean, even if I end up never playing them, having them unlocked just feels right. The same goes for our beloved space-mining series. So, here is everything you need on how to unlock all classes in Deep Rock Galactic Survivor.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Each Playable Class in Deep Rock Galactic Survivor

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

In Deep Rock Galactic Survivor, you can unlock all classes, except for the Scout, which is available by default, by leveling up to player rank 7. Here are the player rank requirements for each class:

Scout – Player Rank 1

– Player Rank 1 Gunner – Player Rank 3

– Player Rank 3 Engineer – Player Rank 5

– Player Rank 5 Driller – Player Rank 7

How to Increase Player Rank Fast in Deep Rock Galactic Survivor

You can increase your player rank and, in turn, unlock all the classes in Deep Rock Galactic Survivor by completing milestones. However, some can be very difficult to complete, like “Deal 1337 damage in one attack”, for example. So, it’s better to focus on the ones that are easy to accomplish, especially the ones you can complete multiple in a single run.

Here are the milestones I recommend you finish first to reach rank 7 quickly:

Reach rank X with a certain class – You’ll probably do these passively , but play each class you unlock at least once for the “ reach rank 3 ” reward.

– You’ll probably do these passively but play each class you unlock at least once for the “ ” reward. Reach 300 Max HP / 75% Crit Chance / 50% Move Speed / 75% Reload Speed – If you forego any weapon upgrades, you can get all of these in a single run. I would recommend that you leave these for later and do them once you unlock a couple of upgrades first.

– If you forego any weapon upgrades, you can get all of these in a single run. I would recommend that you leave these for later and do them once you unlock a couple of upgrades first. Upgrade X weapon to level 12 – Again, you can finish three, if not four, of these in a single run. Just make sure not to waste upgrades on the weapons you’ve already fully upgraded.

That should cover everything you need on how to unlock all classes in Deep Rock Galactic Survivor and how to do it quickly. Also, stay tuned to Twinfinite for more awesome gaming guides and news.