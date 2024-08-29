How to Get Clear Gemstone in Core Keeper

Clear Gemstone is an Epic Rarity material in Core Keeper that is incredibly elusive to find. RNG can be incredibly frustrating but it’s a lot easier to deal with once you know where to look. If you’re trying to craft high-rarity melee weapons such as the Rune Song, you’re going to want to know everything about the Clear Gem and how to find it in Core Keeper.

Recommended Videos

How to Find Clear Gemstone

You can find the Clear Gemstone in the Forgotten Ruins area of Core Keeper. Of course, since everyone’s world is RNG you aren’t guaranteed a spawn any time soon, and there’s luck involved. You can find Clear Gemstones inside medium-sized mazes that you can spot on your map. There are three types of mazes: small, medium, and large. You’re going to want to look for the medium-sized maze with four different entrances.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Unlike the large mazes and small mazes, the medium-sized mazes have a distinct appearance with an entrance on each side. You’re going to want to make it to the center of these mazes and open the chest in the middle. This Chest has a 100% chance of spawning a Clear Gemstone. The tricky part is finding the Medium-sized Labyrinth with four entrances, but note that these are more likely to spawn in the Forgotten Ruins area.

Note that only three Clear Gemstones spawn in every world, so your supply will be limited. You can also sell the Clear Gemstone for 20 Gold Coins, but this would be a waste. The item description reads: ‘A piece of an ancient weapon. Even though it is of the same material as ancient gemstones, this one feels unnaturally clear and infused with a strange energy.’

Trade for a Clear Gemstone

If you’re tough out of luck and can’t progress anywhere to find a medium-sized maze or for some reason you’ve found all three Clear Gemstones and need another, you can always take the option of trading for Clear Gemstones. Since it’s a rare item that’s pretty RNG dependant it can be pricey, but you can find people willing to help out since most people won’t need all three. Try asking around in communities such as the official Reddit and Discord to find people willing to trade for Clear Gemstones.

That’s all you need to know on how to get Clear Gemstones in Core Keeper. For more guides, check out how to find the Crystal Skull Shard.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy