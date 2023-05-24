Image Source: Roblox

So you want to be the strongest, most badass fighter out there, huh? Well, you’re gonna need to do a helluva lot of training and, umm… clicking. Yes, that’s right, if you want to be a formidable force in Mobile Heros’ latest grind ’em up, then you’re gonna need strong thumbs. Or, alternatively, you could just take a peek all the newest Clicker Fighting Simulator codes to help you get a head start. The choice is yours!

All Valid Clicker Fighting Simulator Codes in Roblox

These are all the working codes that you can redeem right now for free in-game items and boosts:

Release – 2x Wins and 2x Power Potions for 15 Minutes

– 2x Wins and 2x Power Potions for 15 Minutes 5000like – 2x Wins, 2x Damage, 2x Luck, 2x Power Potions for 15 Minutes

– 2x Wins, 2x Damage, 2x Luck, 2x Power Potions for 15 Minutes weekend – 2x Damage and 2x Luck for 15 Minutes

– 2x Damage and 2x Luck for 15 Minutes Bleach – 2x Wins, 2x Damage, and 2x Luck Potions for 15 Minutes

– 2x Wins, 2x Damage, and 2x Luck Potions for 15 Minutes Demon – 2x Wins and 2x Power Potions for 15 Minutes

– 2x Wins and 2x Power Potions for 15 Minutes Hunter – 2x Wins, 2x Luck, 2x Power Potions for 15 Minutes

All Expired Clicker Fighting Simulator Codes

At the moment, there are no inactive codes in the game.

How to Redeem Codes

Much like many other Roblox games, redeeming codes is easy as pie. If you’re having trouble, though, simply follow these steps:

First, launch Clicker Fighting Simulator on Roblox.

Then, tap on the small ‘Heart’ icon on the right side of the screen (as highlighted below).

In the text box, type or copy/paste a code from the list of working codes above. Make sure it’s 100% correct.

Hit ‘Redeem’ and the items or boosts will be added to your account. You’re welcome!

