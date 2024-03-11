Category:
Chainsaw Man Devil's Heart Trello Link & Explanation

Mar 11, 2024
Roblox Chainsaw Man Devil's Heart Official Artwork Featuring A Devil
Image Source: Roblox

Chainsaw Man Devil’s Heart is a Roblox experience inspired by the popular manga series Chainsaw Man. Before you start hunting Devils, you should check out the game’s Trello board to learn some useful information. Here’s the Chainsaw Man Devil’s Heart Trello link.

You can access the Chainsaw Man Devil’s Heart official Trello board by clicking this link. The space contains helpful information that new players may want to read before playing.

Here is the list of stuff you can discover on this webpage:

  • Basic Info
  • Hostile NPCs
  • NPCs
  • Hybrid/Fiends
  • Contracts
  • Weapons
  • Bosses
  • Raids
  • Tier List
  • Cosmetics
  • M.I.A. Content
Chainsaw Man Devil's Heart Trello Board
Image Source: Omelette Snake via Twinfinite

If you are encountering issues when playing Chainsaw Man Devil’s Heart, you can check the FAQ page. It covers common issues and useful tips about the game, such as Devil’s Heart location and the best way to get EXP.

The board also features the full list of friendly and hostile NPCs. I highly recommend giving them a light read so you won’t get surprised when you are suddenly attacked by a hostile character.

If you want to see all the cool skills you can perform in the game, then you can read the Contracts section. Besides giving some light description of each ability, the developer has even added gifs you can watch to see them in action. Afterward, you should check out the tier list page if you want to see which skill is the best in the game. Spoilers, it’s Kon.

Lastly, the Trello board also features the list of all bosses that you can challenge in the game. You’ll definitely want to read this one, since it tells you all of the bosses’ moves and passive skills.

That covers everything you need to know about the Chainsaw Man Devil’s Heart Trello link. For more content, you can read our article on the best anime villains.

