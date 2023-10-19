Can You Change Game Modes on Harvest Island? Answered

Harvest Island has two different game modes that you can choose from when beginning a new playthrough. However, before you make this decision, it’s always important to consider if this will be a one-time, final choice to last the entirety of your in-game run, or if you can flex between both options, changing the difficulty level for yourself as you see fit. We’ve got all the information you’ll need to know regarding this game mechanic, so follow along below.

All Harvest Island Game Modes Explained

In Harvest Island, there are two different game modes, Story Mode and Normal Mode. Story Mode is suited for players who wish to prioritize a narrative experience, with a much more relaxed approach to the foraging and farming aspects of Harvest Island.

Normal Mode is considered to be the complete Harvest Island experience, with farming and foraging making up a much larger part of gameplay, which will create a bit more of a grind and time-consuming approach to your playthrough.

Image Source: Yobob Games via Twinfinite

Immediately upon creating a new game, you will be prompted to make a selection for your game mode. However, you may be wondering if you can change this later, for example starting on Story Mode until you get a hang of things, and then switching over to Normal Mode to continue your adventure with a heavier focus on the farming mechanics. To help you make your game mode decision, we’ve answered this question below, so feel free to take a look.

Harvest Island – Can You Change Game Modes? Answered

Once you have made your game mode selection in Harvest Island, you will not be able to change this later in your playthrough. There is currently a lack of setting or option to toggle between each game mode variant, so you’ll want to carefully consider which choice is best for you upon initiating a new game.

If you’d like to participate in the most relaxing variant of the game, focusing your enjoyment on the story and characters, then Story Mode will be the best option for you. Alternatively, if you’re already quite familiar with other life-sim games and used to the heavy farming mechanics often present in these titles, then you’ll probably be well-suited to Normal Mode.

That's everything you need to know about whether you can change game modes in Harvest Island.