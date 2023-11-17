Best Party Combination in Super Mario RPG

While there isn’t exactly a ton of recruitable characters in Super Mario RPG, it’s still important to experiment with different party combinations if you want to do well. You won’t go wrong with any combination of characters, but if you want our take on the best party setup in Super Mario RPG, here’s what you need to know.

Super Mario Party Best Party Combination

Again, we’ll reiterate that you can’t really go wrong with any party combination in Super Mario RPG; in fact, you should be swapping characters in and out for the various boss encounters to exploit their weaknesses. That being said, there are a handful of characters that stand out above the rest.

Best Party Setup for Early Game

From the early to mid-game of Super Mario RPG, you’ll want to go with the following party setup: Mario, Mallow, and Bowser.

Between Mario and Mallow, you’ll have all your magical offense needs covered, while Bowser acts as your tank/bruiser-style character. This combination also gives you access to the teacup Triple Move that does a massive amount of AoE damage to all your foes. Both Mario and Bowser will likely focus on physical offense, while Mallow focuses on magical AoE damage, though Mario can always pick up the slack on either side.

The one drawback of this combination is that you’ll be light on healing. Mallow’s HP recovery rain spell is decent, but inefficient, so you’ll need to watch for that during combat.

Best Party Setup for Endgame

And really, that’s where Peach comes in. Peach can pretty much replace Mallow for any content and bosses in Super Mario RPG once she joins your party, and she quickly becomes an invaluable part of your team.

Not only is she an indispensable healer, she also has decent magic spells (though Mallow is still the best mage in the game), and is able to buff and debuff as needed. Her utility makes her a much better pick than Mallow in our experience, and as long as she’s able to keep the party alive, you can handle pretty much any challenge that the game throws at you.

And those are our picks for the best party combination in Super Mario RPG.