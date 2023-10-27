Guides

Best Football Manager 24 Wonderkids and Young Players

Scout 'em before they're gone!

Football Manager 2024 Wonderkids
Image Source: Sega via Twinfinite

The Football Manager series allows players to build their club in a variety of ways, and this year’s installment is no different. And that’s why we’re here, to detail the best Football Manager 24 wonderkids and young players.

Whether you’re a powerhouse looking to maintain or a minnow looking to swim with the bigger fish, scouting will always be important. Particularly when it comes to those diamonds in the rough.

Where to Find the Best Football Manager 24 Wonderkids

Scouting Best Wonderkids in Football Manager 2024
Image Source: Sega via Twinfinite

We decided to cast a wide net while scouting in Football Manger 2024. For one, without the availability of an In-Game Editor – still to come post-beta – this list would be endless. Even still, we wanted to have some fun with this.

More than that, we wanted to keep the price range under £20M if we could help it (with a small handful of exceptions). Therefore, you’ll even see players pop up that ply their trade outside of the top leagues from across the world. Lastly, we didn’t want to hone in on the more popular names that are more widely known.

So without further ado, what follows below are 40 players with plenty of potential.

PlayerAgePositionClubLeaguePrice Range
Lucas Chevalier21GKLOSCLigue 1£15–18M
Andrew22GKGil VicentePrimeira Liga£4.2–6M
Valentin Barco18D/WB; M (L)Boca JuniorsArgentine Primera Division£8M
Ollie Scarles17D/WB (L)West Ham UnitedPL£5.6–8M
Yasin Ozcan17D (LC)KasimpasaTurkish Super Lig£650K–6.4M
Jake Batty18D/WB (L)BlackburnChampionship£50K–4M
Hugo Bueno20D/WB (L)WolvesPL£6.6–8.2M
Costinha23D/WB (R)Rio AvePrimeira Liga£120K–3.5M
Diogo Monteiro18D (C)Leeds UnitedChampionship£4.4–6.4M
Alfie Dorrington18D (C)Tottenham HotspurPL£10–12M
Antonio Silva19D (C)BenficaPrimeira Liga£36–43M
Kaiky19D (C)AlmeriaLa Liga£12–19M
Valentin Vidal19D (C)U EspanolaChilean Primera Division£1.2–2.8M
Andre Amaro20D (C)Vitoria SCPrimeira Liga£5.4–7.6M
Arouna Sangante21D (C)Havre ACLigue 1£7–8.6M
Jack Hinshelwood18DM/M (C)Brighton and Hove AlbionPL£100K–1M
Arthur Vermeeren18DM/M (C)AntwerpBelgian Pro League£23–28M
Rocco Ascone19DM/M (C)LOSCLigue 1£275K–6.8M
Mohamed El Arouch19M (C)LyonLigue 1£8–12M
Abdoullah Ba19M (C)SunderlandChampionship£1.1–4.3M
Mateus Fernandes18M/AM (C)SportingPrimeira Liga£5.2–7.4M
Cher Ndour18M/AM (C)Free AgentFree Agent£0
Samuel Justo19M/AM (C)SportingPrimeira Liga£170K–1.7M
Arnau Puigmal22M/AM (C)AlmeriaLa Liga£9.6–11.5M
Isaac Babadi18AM (C)PSVEredivisie£8.2–14M
David Kalokoh18AM (L)AjaxEredivisie£3.3–5.4M
Roony Bardghji17AM (R)FC CopenhagenDanish Superliga£7.8–12.5M
Jordhy Thompson18AM (R)Colo ColoChilean Primera Division£150K–£1.5M
Renato Huerta19AM (R)Univ ChileChilean Primera Division£45–425K
Carlos Alcaraz20AM (C)SouthamptionChampionship£11–15.5M
Alex Lowry20AM (C)RangersScottish Premiership£12–14M
Arda Guler18AM (RC)FenerbahceTurkish Super Lig£16.5-19.5M
Yaser Asprilla19AM (RLC)WatfordChampionship£8.2–10M
Alberto Moleiro19AM (LC)Las PalmasLa Liga£18–28M
Jonathan Rowe20AM (RL)Norwich CityChampionship£13–15.5M
Wilfried Gnonto19AM (C); STLeeds UnitedChampionship£13–18.5M
Sonny Finch17STMiddlesbroughChampionship£6–8.8M
Alejo Veliz 19STRosario CentralArgentine Primera Division£900K–9M
Dor Turgeman19STMaccabi Tel-AvivIsraeli Premier League£1.4–3.2M
Matthis Abline20STRennesLigue 1£400K–5.6M

Scouting for Wonderkids in FM 24

Best Wonderkids Exceptions FM 24
Image Source: Sega via Twinfinite

There are numerous ways to scout in FM, but the easiest way is to set a Recruitment Focus. To do so, go to Scouting > Recruitment Focus > Create Recruitment Focus.

For our purposes, we set our age range to 15–24 years old. We also didn’t place a restriction on where these players were coming from. Typically, you’ll want to make sure the club is bringing in enough homegrown players to keep up with registration regulations.

As for ability and potential ability range:

  • Ability: 2 stars (out of 5)
  • Potential: 4.5 stars (out of 5)

This way, you’ll be finding players that are closer to first-team action. And if you’re playing as a smaller side, they might even be ready to slot in right away. Another factor to keep in mind is that these prices will fluctuate. From save to save, or even week to week, don’t assume any given price range is final.

Most importantly, these players were scouted under the “Your World” pathway in Career Mode. That is crucial to keep in mind. Depending on which of the three career paths you choose before starting a new save, players may be at different clubs, unavailable – or worse, more expensive.

For now, that’s everything you need to know about the best wonderkids and young players in Football Manager 2024. As we delve further into everything FM24 has to offer, don’t be surprised to see more names added to this list. In the meantime, scout like you never have before and take advantage of any deal that presents itself.

Related Posts

About the author

Shaun Ranft

Shaun Ranft is a Freelance Writer for Twinfinite, with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, who has been with the site and writing about games in general since 2022. While he typically covers any major sports title, he also cannot get enough of Telltale's The Walking Dead, Fallout: New Vegas, The Outer Worlds, Arkham, and the Horizon series.

More Stories by Shaun Ranft

Comments