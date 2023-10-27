The Football Manager series allows players to build their club in a variety of ways, and this year’s installment is no different. And that’s why we’re here, to detail the best Football Manager 24 wonderkids and young players.

Whether you’re a powerhouse looking to maintain or a minnow looking to swim with the bigger fish, scouting will always be important. Particularly when it comes to those diamonds in the rough.

We decided to cast a wide net while scouting in Football Manger 2024. For one, without the availability of an In-Game Editor – still to come post-beta – this list would be endless. Even still, we wanted to have some fun with this.

More than that, we wanted to keep the price range under £20M if we could help it (with a small handful of exceptions). Therefore, you’ll even see players pop up that ply their trade outside of the top leagues from across the world. Lastly, we didn’t want to hone in on the more popular names that are more widely known.

So without further ado, what follows below are 40 players with plenty of potential.

Player Age Position Club League Price Range Lucas Chevalier 21 GK LOSC Ligue 1 £15–18M Andrew 22 GK Gil Vicente Primeira Liga £4.2–6M Valentin Barco 18 D/WB; M (L) Boca Juniors Argentine Primera Division £8M Ollie Scarles 17 D/WB (L) West Ham United PL £5.6–8M Yasin Ozcan 17 D (LC) Kasimpasa Turkish Super Lig £650K–6.4M Jake Batty 18 D/WB (L) Blackburn Championship £50K–4M Hugo Bueno 20 D/WB (L) Wolves PL £6.6–8.2M Costinha 23 D/WB (R) Rio Ave Primeira Liga £120K–3.5M Diogo Monteiro 18 D (C) Leeds United Championship £4.4–6.4M Alfie Dorrington 18 D (C) Tottenham Hotspur PL £10–12M Antonio Silva 19 D (C) Benfica Primeira Liga £36–43M Kaiky 19 D (C) Almeria La Liga £12–19M Valentin Vidal 19 D (C) U Espanola Chilean Primera Division £1.2–2.8M Andre Amaro 20 D (C) Vitoria SC Primeira Liga £5.4–7.6M Arouna Sangante 21 D (C) Havre AC Ligue 1 £7–8.6M Jack Hinshelwood 18 DM/M (C) Brighton and Hove Albion PL £100K–1M Arthur Vermeeren 18 DM/M (C) Antwerp Belgian Pro League £23–28M Rocco Ascone 19 DM/M (C) LOSC Ligue 1 £275K–6.8M Mohamed El Arouch 19 M (C) Lyon Ligue 1 £8–12M Abdoullah Ba 19 M (C) Sunderland Championship £1.1–4.3M Mateus Fernandes 18 M/AM (C) Sporting Primeira Liga £5.2–7.4M Cher Ndour 18 M/AM (C) Free Agent Free Agent £0 Samuel Justo 19 M/AM (C) Sporting Primeira Liga £170K–1.7M Arnau Puigmal 22 M/AM (C) Almeria La Liga £9.6–11.5M Isaac Babadi 18 AM (C) PSV Eredivisie £8.2–14M David Kalokoh 18 AM (L) Ajax Eredivisie £3.3–5.4M Roony Bardghji 17 AM (R) FC Copenhagen Danish Superliga £7.8–12.5M Jordhy Thompson 18 AM (R) Colo Colo Chilean Primera Division £150K–£1.5M Renato Huerta 19 AM (R) Univ Chile Chilean Primera Division £45–425K Carlos Alcaraz 20 AM (C) Southamption Championship £11–15.5M Alex Lowry 20 AM (C) Rangers Scottish Premiership £12–14M Arda Guler 18 AM (RC) Fenerbahce Turkish Super Lig £16.5-19.5M Yaser Asprilla 19 AM (RLC) Watford Championship £8.2–10M Alberto Moleiro 19 AM (LC) Las Palmas La Liga £18–28M Jonathan Rowe 20 AM (RL) Norwich City Championship £13–15.5M Wilfried Gnonto 19 AM (C); ST Leeds United Championship £13–18.5M Sonny Finch 17 ST Middlesbrough Championship £6–8.8M Alejo Veliz 19 ST Rosario Central Argentine Primera Division £900K–9M Dor Turgeman 19 ST Maccabi Tel-Aviv Israeli Premier League £1.4–3.2M Matthis Abline 20 ST Rennes Ligue 1 £400K–5.6M

Scouting for Wonderkids in FM 24

There are numerous ways to scout in FM, but the easiest way is to set a Recruitment Focus. To do so, go to Scouting > Recruitment Focus > Create Recruitment Focus.

For our purposes, we set our age range to 15–24 years old. We also didn’t place a restriction on where these players were coming from. Typically, you’ll want to make sure the club is bringing in enough homegrown players to keep up with registration regulations.

As for ability and potential ability range:

Ability: 2 stars (out of 5)

2 stars (out of 5) Potential: 4.5 stars (out of 5)

This way, you’ll be finding players that are closer to first-team action. And if you’re playing as a smaller side, they might even be ready to slot in right away. Another factor to keep in mind is that these prices will fluctuate. From save to save, or even week to week, don’t assume any given price range is final.

Most importantly, these players were scouted under the “Your World” pathway in Career Mode. That is crucial to keep in mind. Depending on which of the three career paths you choose before starting a new save, players may be at different clubs, unavailable – or worse, more expensive.

For now, that’s everything you need to know about the best wonderkids and young players in Football Manager 2024. As we delve further into everything FM24 has to offer, don’t be surprised to see more names added to this list. In the meantime, scout like you never have before and take advantage of any deal that presents itself.