The Football Manager series allows players to build their club in a variety of ways, and this year’s installment is no different. And that’s why we’re here, to detail the best Football Manager 24 wonderkids and young players.
Whether you’re a powerhouse looking to maintain or a minnow looking to swim with the bigger fish, scouting will always be important. Particularly when it comes to those diamonds in the rough.
Where to Find the Best Football Manager 24 Wonderkids
We decided to cast a wide net while scouting in Football Manger 2024. For one, without the availability of an In-Game Editor – still to come post-beta – this list would be endless. Even still, we wanted to have some fun with this.
More than that, we wanted to keep the price range under £20M if we could help it (with a small handful of exceptions). Therefore, you’ll even see players pop up that ply their trade outside of the top leagues from across the world. Lastly, we didn’t want to hone in on the more popular names that are more widely known.
So without further ado, what follows below are 40 players with plenty of potential.
|Player
|Age
|Position
|Club
|League
|Price Range
|Lucas Chevalier
|21
|GK
|LOSC
|Ligue 1
|£15–18M
|Andrew
|22
|GK
|Gil Vicente
|Primeira Liga
|£4.2–6M
|Valentin Barco
|18
|D/WB; M (L)
|Boca Juniors
|Argentine Primera Division
|£8M
|Ollie Scarles
|17
|D/WB (L)
|West Ham United
|PL
|£5.6–8M
|Yasin Ozcan
|17
|D (LC)
|Kasimpasa
|Turkish Super Lig
|£650K–6.4M
|Jake Batty
|18
|D/WB (L)
|Blackburn
|Championship
|£50K–4M
|Hugo Bueno
|20
|D/WB (L)
|Wolves
|PL
|£6.6–8.2M
|Costinha
|23
|D/WB (R)
|Rio Ave
|Primeira Liga
|£120K–3.5M
|Diogo Monteiro
|18
|D (C)
|Leeds United
|Championship
|£4.4–6.4M
|Alfie Dorrington
|18
|D (C)
|Tottenham Hotspur
|PL
|£10–12M
|Antonio Silva
|19
|D (C)
|Benfica
|Primeira Liga
|£36–43M
|Kaiky
|19
|D (C)
|Almeria
|La Liga
|£12–19M
|Valentin Vidal
|19
|D (C)
|U Espanola
|Chilean Primera Division
|£1.2–2.8M
|Andre Amaro
|20
|D (C)
|Vitoria SC
|Primeira Liga
|£5.4–7.6M
|Arouna Sangante
|21
|D (C)
|Havre AC
|Ligue 1
|£7–8.6M
|Jack Hinshelwood
|18
|DM/M (C)
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|PL
|£100K–1M
|Arthur Vermeeren
|18
|DM/M (C)
|Antwerp
|Belgian Pro League
|£23–28M
|Rocco Ascone
|19
|DM/M (C)
|LOSC
|Ligue 1
|£275K–6.8M
|Mohamed El Arouch
|19
|M (C)
|Lyon
|Ligue 1
|£8–12M
|Abdoullah Ba
|19
|M (C)
|Sunderland
|Championship
|£1.1–4.3M
|Mateus Fernandes
|18
|M/AM (C)
|Sporting
|Primeira Liga
|£5.2–7.4M
|Cher Ndour
|18
|M/AM (C)
|Free Agent
|Free Agent
|£0
|Samuel Justo
|19
|M/AM (C)
|Sporting
|Primeira Liga
|£170K–1.7M
|Arnau Puigmal
|22
|M/AM (C)
|Almeria
|La Liga
|£9.6–11.5M
|Isaac Babadi
|18
|AM (C)
|PSV
|Eredivisie
|£8.2–14M
|David Kalokoh
|18
|AM (L)
|Ajax
|Eredivisie
|£3.3–5.4M
|Roony Bardghji
|17
|AM (R)
|FC Copenhagen
|Danish Superliga
|£7.8–12.5M
|Jordhy Thompson
|18
|AM (R)
|Colo Colo
|Chilean Primera Division
|£150K–£1.5M
|Renato Huerta
|19
|AM (R)
|Univ Chile
|Chilean Primera Division
|£45–425K
|Carlos Alcaraz
|20
|AM (C)
|Southamption
|Championship
|£11–15.5M
|Alex Lowry
|20
|AM (C)
|Rangers
|Scottish Premiership
|£12–14M
|Arda Guler
|18
|AM (RC)
|Fenerbahce
|Turkish Super Lig
|£16.5-19.5M
|Yaser Asprilla
|19
|AM (RLC)
|Watford
|Championship
|£8.2–10M
|Alberto Moleiro
|19
|AM (LC)
|Las Palmas
|La Liga
|£18–28M
|Jonathan Rowe
|20
|AM (RL)
|Norwich City
|Championship
|£13–15.5M
|Wilfried Gnonto
|19
|AM (C); ST
|Leeds United
|Championship
|£13–18.5M
|Sonny Finch
|17
|ST
|Middlesbrough
|Championship
|£6–8.8M
|Alejo Veliz
|19
|ST
|Rosario Central
|Argentine Primera Division
|£900K–9M
|Dor Turgeman
|19
|ST
|Maccabi Tel-Aviv
|Israeli Premier League
|£1.4–3.2M
|Matthis Abline
|20
|ST
|Rennes
|Ligue 1
|£400K–5.6M
Scouting for Wonderkids in FM 24
There are numerous ways to scout in FM, but the easiest way is to set a Recruitment Focus. To do so, go to Scouting > Recruitment Focus > Create Recruitment Focus.
For our purposes, we set our age range to 15–24 years old. We also didn’t place a restriction on where these players were coming from. Typically, you’ll want to make sure the club is bringing in enough homegrown players to keep up with registration regulations.
As for ability and potential ability range:
- Ability: 2 stars (out of 5)
- Potential: 4.5 stars (out of 5)
This way, you’ll be finding players that are closer to first-team action. And if you’re playing as a smaller side, they might even be ready to slot in right away. Another factor to keep in mind is that these prices will fluctuate. From save to save, or even week to week, don’t assume any given price range is final.
Most importantly, these players were scouted under the “Your World” pathway in Career Mode. That is crucial to keep in mind. Depending on which of the three career paths you choose before starting a new save, players may be at different clubs, unavailable – or worse, more expensive.
For now, that’s everything you need to know about the best wonderkids and young players in Football Manager 2024. As we delve further into everything FM24 has to offer, don’t be surprised to see more names added to this list. In the meantime, scout like you never have before and take advantage of any deal that presents itself.