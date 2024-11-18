10 Best Farming Simulator 25 Mods

If you want to take your gameplay to another level, then be sure to install some of the best mods for Farming Simulator 25. Here, we’ll provide you with modifications that will help you make significant changes to your farms and speed up a ton of processes.

Recommended Videos

Farming Simulator 25: Top 10 Mods List

Place, Terraform & Paint Anywhere Mod

Image Source: KingMods

There are so many restrictions in Farming Simulator 25 that there was no way for the modding community to not fix this issue. The Place, Terraform & Paint Anywhere mod by Farm_err removes all limitations on any of your structures. With this mod, you can build structures in the areas that you don’t own and even in the restricted zone. This way, you also don’t have to restart your game to fix issues with your buildings.

Super Strength Mod

Image Source: FarmingSimulator25Mods

There’s a lot of heavy equipment and cargo in Farming Simulator 25. Typically, you’d be using heavy machinery to move it around, but with the help of the Super Strength mod by Sn4k3, you can speed up this process by simply grabbing and moving any items of any weight.

This is a perfect mod for rearranging elements of your farm in a quick and easy way that requires no extra cost or time. Simply press the “Shift+H” key combination to toggle on or off the super strength.

Money Cheat Mod

Image Source: KingMods

Grinding is hard, and there’s so much potential to save time with a simple Money Cheat mod by KingMods. If you’re looking for stress-free gameplay in Farming Simulator 25, then this would be a fantastic choice, providing unlimited funds for any of your in-game purchases. All that’s required is entering the desired sum into the console, and spend the rest of the day deciding how to spend it.

Grow Now Mod

Image Source: FarmingSimulator25Mods

Crop growth is one of the most essential features of gameplay, but often it takes a lot of time before you can harvest it. The Grow Now mod by ViperGTS96 Meric allows you to force your crops much faster or instantly if you don’t want to wait at all. It allows you to focus on other gameplay features, such as livestock care or equipment management, while having not to worry about the crop rates during each season.

Time Fast Forward Mod

Image Source: KingMods

Building tasks take up a lot of time in Farming Simulator 25. Fortunately, with the help of the Time Fast Forward mod by KingMods, all this work can be squeezed into tiny fractions of time (up to 9,600x). Of course, you can choose how fast you want time to move in the game, but if you have extremely large tasks to deal with, just know that you can always rely on this simple script.

Super Person Mod

Image Source: FarmingSimulator25Mods

If you’ve been looking for a God mode in Farming Simulator 25, then Super Person mod by Suziexy is exactly that. It allows your character to move 200 times faster than usual and jump up to 50 times higher. More than that, you can take off and fly in the sky, overlooking all of your land and plantations without having to move around in a slow vehicle.

Realistic Cab View Mod

Image Source: KingMods

In the vanilla version of the game, there isn’t much freedom when it comes to the cab perspective. With the help of the Realistic Cab View mod by DVFX, you’ll be able to move around, lean left or right, and even supervise the attachments. If you wish to see what’s behind your back, just look over the shoulder or look into the rear-view mirror. All this and more is now available in this excellent mod!

Ursus 4 Pack Mod

Image Source: FarmingSimulator25Mods

If you’re not happy with the default selection of tractors in the game, then be sure to install the Ursus 4 Pack mod by Kasztan18. It adds four new and powerful Ursus tractors that have been designed with extremely realistic specifications and configurations. Each model offers various customization features that can satisfy all of your specific farming needs.

Store Deliveries Mod

Image Source: KingMods

Every time you purchase machinery and vehicles in Farming Simulator 25, you need to deliver them on your own, which can take up lots of valuable time. If you wish to save time on unnecessary logistics, then bring on the Store Deliveries mod by KingMods. It allows you to receive purchases automatically to any location on the map, but don’t think that it’s free, as the mod charges 2.5% per item cost for such quick and easy deliveries.

HUD Hider Mod

Image Source: KingMods

Elements of the HUD display are very useful when you’re actually playing. But if you want to make cool screenshots without these elements, then the HUD Hider mod by KingMods will remove them in an instant. All you need to do after installing this mod is to press the key combination “L. Alt” + “H” to either remove or bring back all the HUD elements.

That’s it for our list of the best Farming Simulator 25 mods. In case you’re looking for a guide on How to Set Up a Dedicated Server, then head over to our dedicated FS25 guides page.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy