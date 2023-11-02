No matter the stature of a particular club, finding a bargain can be a lot of fun. This rings especially true in Football Manager, where players are looking for any advantage they can find during their managerial career.

From various free agents to those who are simply surplus to requirements at their current club, it’s time to take a closer look at the best cheap players in Football Manager 24.

How to Find the Cheapest Players in FM24

There are a few different ways to go about finding a bargain in Football Manager 24, but your best path is through basic scouting. At least, when it comes to free agents or soon-to-be free agents.

Free Agents

To make it as simple as possible on yourself, here’s how to limit your search appropriately:

Scouting > Players > New Search Additional Conditions > Add Condition Contract Status > Expired Expiring (1 Year)

Expiring (6 Months)

Expiring (3 Months)

Expiring (1 Month)

Unattached

Generally speaking, players in the last 12 months of their contract are going to be cheaper. Keep an eye on their status, whether or not they’ve been transfer listed, or if they’re unhappy with their current club situation/role. There are a lot of factors that go into denting a players’ value, and all of them can work to your advantage.

Relegated Clubs

There’s nothing quite like kicking a club when they’re down, even if while doing so you’re sort of helping them out financially. That’s what happens when clubs have suffered through relegation. No matter the league, the players become more accessible the moment they drop down a tier.

Sometimes, relegation release clauses are inserted into a contract and the club is powerless to stop an approach. In most cases, players will want to leave regardless because they want to be playing in the best possible leagues. Go for it!

But now, let’s take a look at some of the bargains that can be found from the start.

Goalkeepers

Name Age Club Value David De Gea 32 Free Agent £0 Sergio Asenjo 34 Free Agent £0 Ivo Grbic 27 Atletico Madrid £325K – £3.3M Ignacio de Arruabarrena 26 Arouca £450k – £4.5M Sergio Rico 29 PSG £1M – £2.2M Keylor Navas 36 PSG £2M – £4.2M Andriy Lumin 24 Real Madrid £3.3M Koen Casteels 31 Wolfsburg £4.2M – £6.6M

PSG: The land of the unwanted shot-stopper. You could do far worse than either Rico or Navas, but for our money, we’re going with Grbic or Lumin. While goalkeepers can age gracefully as footballers, bringing in a player between the ages of 24-27 on the cheap is tough to pass up.

As for De Gea, yes, he’s a free agent. And sure, he’s probably still somewhat capable depending on your tactical setup. But if recent wages are anything to go by, that’ll be one pricey contract.

Fullbacks

Name Age Club Value Matteo Darmian 33 Inter Milan £130K – £8.0M Santiago Arias 31 Cincinnati £240K – £2.4M Zaidu Sanusi 26 FC Porto £400K – £4M Yuri 34 Athletic Bilbao £450K – £4.6M Thomas Meunier 31 Borussia Dortmund £1.2M – £2.7M Charlie Taylor 29 Burnley £4.1M – £6.6M Christian Gunter 30 SC Freiburg £6M – £7.6M Dodo 24 Fiorentina £8M – £9.8M

If you’re looking for a reasonably-priced fullback that can still do a job, the likes of Darmian or Meunier could be useful. Just as well, Taylor is probably even cheaper outside of England. But if you’re still banking on potential, Dodo and Sanusi are our recommendations.

On another note, depending on the path you choose, Hector Bellerin (28) would be a free agent.

Center Backs

Name Age Club Value Rafael Toloi 32 Atalanta £65K – £7.8M Jan Vertonghen 36 RSC Anderlecht £140K – £1.4M Simon Kjær 34 AC Milan £500K – £4.9M Juan Jesus 32 Parthenope (Napoli) £750K – £7.4M Federico Gatti 25 Juventus £4.7M – £7.6M Jaka Bijol 24 Udinese £5M – £8.2M Robin Knoche 31 Union Berlin £6.2M – £7.6M

Slimmer pickings here, to be sure. And quite frankly, Knoche seems like a perfect fit for Union Berlin as is. But if you wish to unsettle that, we’re not here to stop you from doing so.

And, based on anecdotal experience, Vertonghen is a perfect filler in a lower-table Premier League side when searching for a solid defender with excellent leadership qualities.

Midfielders

Name Age Club Value Jose Campana 30 Free Agent £0 Ivan Rakitic 35 Sevilla £450K – £4.6M David Lopez 33 Girona £600K – £5.8M Giacomo Bonaventura 33 Fiorentina £600K – £6.2M Patrick Berg 25 Bodø/Glimt £950K – £9.4M Henrikh Mkhitaryan 34 Inter Milan £3.9M – £7.6M Wendel 25 Zenit £5.8M – £9.8M Dani Parejo 34 Villarrael £6.6M – £8.4M

A couple of notes for grins.

When choosing ‘Your World,’ Lionel Messi is a free agent! The GOAT is free! Just, umm, don’t inquire about his salary expectations.

Cheekily, we would’ve included Toni Kroos here (£10.5M – £16.0M) because for certain clubs, that might fit their range for one very good transfer. But the wages, folks. The wages. Still, maybe you can entice him enough to take a pay cut? From Bayern to Real Madrid to gosh knows where. Who knows; maybe he’ll go for it.

Wingers

Name Age Club Value Gerard Deulofeu 29 Udinese £375K – £3.7M Ivan Perisic 34 Tottenham Hotspur £2.0M – £3.2M Willian 34 Fulham £2.8M – £6M Facundo Torres 23 Orlando City £5.2M – £8.6M Lucas Vazquez 32 Real Madrid £6.8M – £10.5M Yaser Asprilla 19 Watford £7.8M – £10M Riccardo Orsolini 26 Bologna £9.2M – £11.5M

We decided to mix and match here. The good news regarding Deulofeu? Very cheap! The bad news? He’s injured for 7-8 months. Perisic has been converted to a wing back at club level in his later years, but he can still play a more than competent left winger. And as for Asprilla, it’s all about his potential.

Wingers, along with strikers, are the most expensive players you’ll find on this list. But if you’re looking to bolster your attacking threat in a pinch, you can do a whole lot worse than these chaps.

Strikers

Name Age Club Value Moussa Dembele 26 Free Agent* £0 Luis Muriel 32 Atalanta £55K – £5.6M Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting 34 FC Bayern £170K – £1.7M Marko Livaja 29 Hajduk £4.5M – £7.4M Yussuf Poulsen 29 RB Leipzig £4.9M – £9.6M Martin Braithwaite 32 Espanyol £6.2M – £7.6M Olivier Giroud 35 AC Milan £7M – £9M Gift Orban 20 AA Gent £12M – £19.5M

Maybe Choupo-Moting won’t work outside of FC Bayern; that’s a very reasonable assumption to make. But if he’s able to still soak up semi-meaningful minutes for Bayern, of all clubs, then heck, why not take a punt?

As for Dembele, his availability at the beginning of a save is only possible under the ‘Your World’ career pathway. And let me just say, he’s worth it. Lastly, we’re including Orban because on potential alone, that price range is difficult to pass up. I’m not saying every club you choose will be able to afford him, but relatively speaking, that’s a bargain.

That’s all for now as it pertains to the best cheap players in Football Manager 24. But while you’re here, be sure to read our full review of the game and catch up on all the latest coverage at the links below.