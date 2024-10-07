Best Builds in Dwarven Realms (October 2024)

There are six types of weapons in Dwarven Realms that allow you to create various builds in combination with various offhand skills. In this guide, we’ll provide you with a list of the best builds in Dwarven Realms, including the best attacks, gear, passives, and cards.

Dwarven Realms: Best Builds List

Builds Elements Purpose Magery: Ferocity of Wolves Lightning Universal build for eliminating mobs using high critical damage. Bow: Toxicity Arcane Best build for dealing with bosses. Maul: Fire Orb Fire Best beginner-friendly build.

Magery: Ferocity of Wolves Build

If you want to consistently deal critical damage to mobs and bosses, then be sure to work your character into the Magery: Ferocity of Wolves build. It also utilizes electrically charged wolves to help you out and Bragicshen, a dragon creature that deals lightning damage.

Build Elements Choices Priority Stats Luck

Strength Primary Attacks Electrosphere Blasts

Fire Dash

Death Claws

Discharge Secondary Attacks Starfall Strike

Ground Blast

Chaos Mine Gear Myrh Loop

Rage Veil

Shame Shroud

Waistband of Lightning

Corpse Asylum

Oath Watch

Goblet of Lightning

Trinket of Lightning

Horn of Lightning

Glowing Angel Flower

Dread Spiral

Sharp Mangler Passives Warstrike

Colossal Force

Infinite Wind

Hightened Senses

Defiance

Carrier Has Arrived

Monster Hunter

Ancestral Barrier

Strength and Honor

Firestarter

Elementalist

Arcane Fury

Clarity

Beast Mode

Grand Vitality Cards Damage +20

Lightning Damage +15

Fire Damage +15

Critical Damage +15

Bow: Toxicity Build

It’s no secret that bosses can pose a huge threat in Dwarven Realms, so here’s the best build to counter bosses. It utilizes Giurcus, an arcane dragon creature, and Toxicity trinkets that generate poison pools all around your character.

Build Elements Choices Priority Stats Stamina

Luck

Dexterity Primary Attacks Blade Kick

Exploding Seeds

Cyclone Frenzy Secondary Attacks Magic Arrows

Cyclone Shot

Infused Arrow

Rain of Arrows Gear Dwarven Medallion

Mardothyan Medallion

Angel Flower

Magical Massadian Bat Bracers

Fossil of the Dwarven Demigods

Spirit Veil

Archeon’s Shame

Magic Underworld Plate Gloves

Waistband of Arcane

Leggings of the Primeval Ranger

Thunderbringer Plate Boots

Goblet of Arcane

Horn of Arcane

Trinket of Arcane

Dread Wrecker Passives Warstrike

Infinite Wind

Hightened Senses

Defiance

Carrier Has Arrived

Monster Hunter

Ancestral Barrier

Strength and Honor

Firestarter

Elementalist

Arcane Fury

Clarity

Beast Mode

Tolerance

Invigorating Gust

Grand Vitality Cards Boss Damage +10

Critical Damage +15

Armor +75%

Arcane Damage +10

Max Health +50%

Maul: Fire Orb Build

Every beginner player should remember that fire is their best friend in Dwarven Realms. It not only deals high damage but also protects them from all the incoming attacks. This build utilizes fire orbs and fire damage to strike enemies, as well as the Kurdraz creature, which increases all your fire damage.

Build Elements Choices Priority Stats Strength

Luck Primary Attacks Hurricane Havoc

Blood Frenzy

Mystic Maulquake Secondary Attacks Arcane Blast

Magical Air Dance

Blazing Earthshaker Gear Daigen Waistband of Fire

Flawless Tormented Trinket

Flawless Myrh Guardian

Fire Mythical Helm

Fire Mythical Armor

Fire Mythical Gloves

Mythical Plate Boots

Goblet of Fire

Horn of Fire

Trinket of Fire Passives Warstrike

Colossal Force

Infinite Wind

Hightened Senses

Defiance

Carrier Has Arrived

Monster Hunter

Ancestral Barrier

Strength and Honor

Firestarter

Elementalist

Arcane Fury

Clarity

Soul of the Prophet

Lifesteal Chance

Grand Vitality Cards Fire Damage Bonus +75%

Arcane Damage Bonus +75%

Experience Bonus +25

Damage +20

Boss Damage +10

That’s it for our list of the best builds in Dwarven Realms. Also, be sure to check out our Dwarven Realms codes guide.

