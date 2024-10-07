Image Credit: Bethesda
Dwarven Realms official promo key art
Image Source: Crater Studios
Category:
Guides

Best Builds in Dwarven Realms (October 2024)

Choose only the best build for your character in Dwarven Realms!
Image of Serhii Patskan
Serhii Patskan
|

Published: Oct 7, 2024 07:35 am

There are six types of weapons in Dwarven Realms that allow you to create various builds in combination with various offhand skills. In this guide, we’ll provide you with a list of the best builds in Dwarven Realms, including the best attacks, gear, passives, and cards.

Dwarven Realms: Best Builds List

BuildsElementsPurpose
Magery: Ferocity of WolvesLightningUniversal build for eliminating mobs using high critical damage.
Bow: ToxicityArcaneBest build for dealing with bosses.
Maul: Fire OrbFireBest beginner-friendly build.

Magery: Ferocity of Wolves Build

If you want to consistently deal critical damage to mobs and bosses, then be sure to work your character into the Magery: Ferocity of Wolves build. It also utilizes electrically charged wolves to help you out and Bragicshen, a dragon creature that deals lightning damage.

Build ElementsChoices
Priority StatsLuck
Strength
Primary AttacksElectrosphere Blasts
Fire Dash
Death Claws
Discharge
Secondary AttacksStarfall Strike
Ground Blast
Chaos Mine
GearMyrh Loop
Rage Veil
Shame Shroud
Waistband of Lightning
Corpse Asylum
Oath Watch
Goblet of Lightning
Trinket of Lightning
Horn of Lightning
Glowing Angel Flower
Dread Spiral
Sharp Mangler
PassivesWarstrike
Colossal Force
Infinite Wind
Hightened Senses
Defiance
Carrier Has Arrived
Monster Hunter
Ancestral Barrier
Strength and Honor
Firestarter
Elementalist
Arcane Fury
Clarity
Beast Mode
Grand Vitality
CardsDamage +20
Lightning Damage +15
Fire Damage +15
Critical Damage +15
Lightning skill tree for the Magery build in Dwarven Realms
Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Bow: Toxicity Build

It’s no secret that bosses can pose a huge threat in Dwarven Realms, so here’s the best build to counter bosses. It utilizes Giurcus, an arcane dragon creature, and Toxicity trinkets that generate poison pools all around your character.

Build ElementsChoices
Priority StatsStamina
Luck
Dexterity
Primary AttacksBlade Kick
Exploding Seeds
Cyclone Frenzy
Secondary AttacksMagic Arrows
Cyclone Shot
Infused Arrow
Rain of Arrows
GearDwarven Medallion
Mardothyan Medallion
Angel Flower
Magical Massadian Bat Bracers
Fossil of the Dwarven Demigods
Spirit Veil
Archeon’s Shame
Magic Underworld Plate Gloves
Waistband of Arcane
Leggings of the Primeval Ranger
Thunderbringer Plate Boots
Goblet of Arcane
Horn of Arcane
Trinket of Arcane
Dread Wrecker
PassivesWarstrike
Infinite Wind
Hightened Senses
Defiance
Carrier Has Arrived
Monster Hunter
Ancestral Barrier
Strength and Honor
Firestarter
Elementalist
Arcane Fury
Clarity
Beast Mode
Tolerance
Invigorating Gust
Grand Vitality
CardsBoss Damage +10
Critical Damage +15
Armor +75%
Arcane Damage +10
Max Health +50%
Arcane and Fire skill tree for the Bow build in Dwarven Realms
Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Maul: Fire Orb Build

Every beginner player should remember that fire is their best friend in Dwarven Realms. It not only deals high damage but also protects them from all the incoming attacks. This build utilizes fire orbs and fire damage to strike enemies, as well as the Kurdraz creature, which increases all your fire damage.

Build ElementsChoices
Priority StatsStrength
Luck
Primary AttacksHurricane Havoc
Blood Frenzy
Mystic Maulquake
Secondary AttacksArcane Blast
Magical Air Dance
Blazing Earthshaker
GearDaigen Waistband of Fire
Flawless Tormented Trinket
Flawless Myrh Guardian
Fire Mythical Helm
Fire Mythical Armor
Fire Mythical Gloves
Mythical Plate Boots
Goblet of Fire
Horn of Fire
Trinket of Fire
PassivesWarstrike
Colossal Force
Infinite Wind
Hightened Senses
Defiance
Carrier Has Arrived
Monster Hunter
Ancestral Barrier
Strength and Honor
Firestarter
Elementalist
Arcane Fury
Clarity
Soul of the Prophet
Lifesteal Chance
Grand Vitality
CardsFire Damage Bonus +75%
Arcane Damage Bonus +75%
Experience Bonus +25
Damage +20
Boss Damage +10

That’s it for our list of the best builds in Dwarven Realms. Also, be sure to check out our Dwarven Realms codes guide.

