Best Builds in Dwarven Realms (October 2024)

There are six types of weapons in Dwarven Realms that allow you to create various builds in combination with various offhand skills. In this guide, we’ll provide you with a list of the best builds in Dwarven Realms, including the best attacks, gear, passives, and cards.
Dwarven Realms: Best Builds List
|Builds
|Elements
|Purpose
|Magery: Ferocity of Wolves
|Lightning
|Universal build for eliminating mobs using high critical damage.
|Bow: Toxicity
|Arcane
|Best build for dealing with bosses.
|Maul: Fire Orb
|Fire
|Best beginner-friendly build.
Magery: Ferocity of Wolves Build
If you want to consistently deal critical damage to mobs and bosses, then be sure to work your character into the Magery: Ferocity of Wolves build. It also utilizes electrically charged wolves to help you out and Bragicshen, a dragon creature that deals lightning damage.
|Build Elements
|Choices
|Priority Stats
|Luck
Strength
|Primary Attacks
|Electrosphere Blasts
Fire Dash
Death Claws
Discharge
|Secondary Attacks
|Starfall Strike
Ground Blast
Chaos Mine
|Gear
|Myrh Loop
Rage Veil
Shame Shroud
Waistband of Lightning
Corpse Asylum
Oath Watch
Goblet of Lightning
Trinket of Lightning
Horn of Lightning
Glowing Angel Flower
Dread Spiral
Sharp Mangler
|Passives
|Warstrike
Colossal Force
Infinite Wind
Hightened Senses
Defiance
Carrier Has Arrived
Monster Hunter
Ancestral Barrier
Strength and Honor
Firestarter
Elementalist
Arcane Fury
Clarity
Beast Mode
Grand Vitality
|Cards
|Damage +20
Lightning Damage +15
Fire Damage +15
Critical Damage +15
Bow: Toxicity Build
It’s no secret that bosses can pose a huge threat in Dwarven Realms, so here’s the best build to counter bosses. It utilizes Giurcus, an arcane dragon creature, and Toxicity trinkets that generate poison pools all around your character.
|Build Elements
|Choices
|Priority Stats
|Stamina
Luck
Dexterity
|Primary Attacks
|Blade Kick
Exploding Seeds
Cyclone Frenzy
|Secondary Attacks
|Magic Arrows
Cyclone Shot
Infused Arrow
Rain of Arrows
|Gear
|Dwarven Medallion
Mardothyan Medallion
Angel Flower
Magical Massadian Bat Bracers
Fossil of the Dwarven Demigods
Spirit Veil
Archeon’s Shame
Magic Underworld Plate Gloves
Waistband of Arcane
Leggings of the Primeval Ranger
Thunderbringer Plate Boots
Goblet of Arcane
Horn of Arcane
Trinket of Arcane
Dread Wrecker
|Passives
|Warstrike
Infinite Wind
Hightened Senses
Defiance
Carrier Has Arrived
Monster Hunter
Ancestral Barrier
Strength and Honor
Firestarter
Elementalist
Arcane Fury
Clarity
Beast Mode
Tolerance
Invigorating Gust
Grand Vitality
|Cards
|Boss Damage +10
Critical Damage +15
Armor +75%
Arcane Damage +10
Max Health +50%
Maul: Fire Orb Build
Every beginner player should remember that fire is their best friend in Dwarven Realms. It not only deals high damage but also protects them from all the incoming attacks. This build utilizes fire orbs and fire damage to strike enemies, as well as the Kurdraz creature, which increases all your fire damage.
|Build Elements
|Choices
|Priority Stats
|Strength
Luck
|Primary Attacks
|Hurricane Havoc
Blood Frenzy
Mystic Maulquake
|Secondary Attacks
|Arcane Blast
Magical Air Dance
Blazing Earthshaker
|Gear
|Daigen Waistband of Fire
Flawless Tormented Trinket
Flawless Myrh Guardian
Fire Mythical Helm
Fire Mythical Armor
Fire Mythical Gloves
Mythical Plate Boots
Goblet of Fire
Horn of Fire
Trinket of Fire
|Passives
|Warstrike
Colossal Force
Infinite Wind
Hightened Senses
Defiance
Carrier Has Arrived
Monster Hunter
Ancestral Barrier
Strength and Honor
Firestarter
Elementalist
Arcane Fury
Clarity
Soul of the Prophet
Lifesteal Chance
Grand Vitality
|Cards
|Fire Damage Bonus +75%
Arcane Damage Bonus +75%
Experience Bonus +25
Damage +20
Boss Damage +10
That’s it for our list of the best builds in Dwarven Realms. Also, be sure to check out our Dwarven Realms codes guide.
Published: Oct 7, 2024 07:35 am