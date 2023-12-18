Attack on Titan Evolution Codes (December 2023)

Your city and people are under attack, and Titans want to destroy every living creature! Your mission in Attack on Titan: Evolution is to build and upgrade your hero and learn special moves to defend your community while climbing the ranks and working to become the ultimate avenger.

Be patient—you’ll have to grind a lot in this experience. However, it doesn’t have to be like that if you use all the available Attack on Titan: Evolution codes. With extra Gold, Spins, EXP, and other valuable resources, you will find your way and purpose in this demanding RPG title much easier. If you want to test your skills in another engaging Roblox game with many codes, check out our A Hero’s Destiny codes list and claim all the freebies.

All Attack on Titan: Evolution Codes List

Attack on Titan: Evolution Codes (Working)

PRESTIGE4 – 20k Gold and 35 Spins

– 20k Gold and 35 Spins AOTEBACK – 2 EXP and 2 Gold Potions

– 2 EXP and 2 Gold Potions NEWUI – 75 Spins

Attack on Titan: Evolution Codes (Expired)

How to Redeem Codes in Attack on Titan: Evolution

Redeeming codes in Attack on Titan: Evolution is quick and easy. Follow our step-by-step instructions to claim your free rewards:

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Launch Attack on Titan: Evolution on Roblox. Press M on your keyboard and look for Settings. Select Codes in the pop-up window. Enter the code in the text box. Hit Enter to get your free reward.

How Can You Get More Attack on Titan: Evolution Codes?

Bookmark this article (CTRL+D) and visit it occasionally to be among the first ones to get the latest Attack on Titan: Evolution codes. We do our code-hunting missions regularly, trying to find active ones and put them here in one place so that you don’t have to look for them on your own.

However, if you’re eager to explore other options for getting more freebies, we recommend the developer’s social media channels, such as:

Why Are My Attack on Titan: Evolution Codes Not Working?

Always check your spelling after entering Attack on Titan: Evolution codes because you may run into problems with claiming your freebies. Typos are common, so try copying the code from our list and pasting it straight into the game to avoid them. Also, redeem those you have yet to use as soon as you see them—codes can expire fast! Last, let us know if you see any inactive codes in our guide so that we can move it to the proper list.

What Is the Attack on Titan: Evolution Trello Link?

If you want to learn more about game basics, special moves, controls, and other ways to upgrade your hero to the max, the Attack on Titan: Evolution Trello board is the place to go! You will discover all the essential details on perks, families, gear, raids, NPCs, and much more. Explore maps and tier lists so that you can always be prepared for new surroundings and enemies.

What Is Attack on Titan: Evolution?

Attack on Titan: Evolution is an RPG title on Roblox where you must improve your hero’s abilities after every battle to reach the level where you can slash Titans with a single move! Before that, make sure to master all controls and combo moves because it is one of the most challenging experiences in this genre. Collect items and weapons by redeeming codes and completing various quests if you want to be the one to reach the top of the leaderboard!

