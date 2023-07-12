All Voice Actors in Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals

Oxenfree 2’s cast of characters are fantastically voiced, adding some real authenticity to the spooky adventure that Riley, Jacob and Co. find themselves tangled up in on the island of Camena. Whether it’s the witty banter between Riley and Jacob, or the more somber conversations with other characters, each line is delivered exceptionally well. But just who are the voice actors of Oxenfree 2? Let’s dive right into the full list.

Before we go any further, we should note that there are some minor spoilers for Oxenfree 2’s narrative in the voice actors list. This is due to certain characters being mentioned, which you may not be aware feature in the game. If you’d like to enjoy the game spoiler-free, turn back now.

Oxenfree 2 Voice Actors List

Riley – Elizabeth Saydah

– Elizabeth Saydah Jacob – Joe Bianco

– Joe Bianco Olivia – Abigail Turner

– Abigail Turner Violet – Sarah Wunderle

– Sarah Wunderle Charlie – Jojo Leiato

– Jojo Leiato Rex – Lev Rodriguez Shivers

– Lev Rodriguez Shivers Alex – Erin Yvette

– Erin Yvette Evelyn – Alaina Wis

– Alaina Wis Hank – Glenn Rockowitz

– Glenn Rockowitz Nick – Steven Kelly

– Steven Kelly Maria – Rachel Rial

– Rachel Rial Shelley – Abigail Wahl

– Abigail Wahl Maggie – Emily Tomlinson

– Emily Tomlinson RJ – Moose Warywoda

– Moose Warywoda Adult Rex – Emerson Boatwright

– Emerson Boatwright Clarissa – Avital Ash

– Avital Ash Jonas – Gavin Hammon

– Gavin Hammon Nona – Brittani Johnson

– Brittani Johnson Ren – Aaron Kuban

– Aaron Kuban Additional Voices – Steven Kelly, Tom Aglio, Maxwell Glick, Emily Tomlinson, Rachel Rial, Denise Hines, Joe Zieja

The leading roles of Riley and Jacob are where you’re most likely to have heard some of these voices before. Saydah played Myra Castellanos in The Evil Within 2 and Faith Jones in Need for Speed: Payback. She’s also had a number of roles in shorts, other video games, and animated TV series.

Bianco, on the other hand has been the voice of ‘The Wheel’ in The Jackbox Party Pack 8, Axel in Streets of Rage 4, and Rory Alpha in Cloudpunk. Meanwhile, Yvette, reprising her role as Alex from the original game, was the voice behind Molly in Telltale’s The Walking Dead, Snow White in Telltale’s The Wolf Among Us, and Chenxiang and Arlecchino’s English voice actor in Genshin Impact. Most recently, they also voiced Erica Costelle in this year’s Xbox exclusive, Redfall.

Which voice actor did you recognize first in Oxenfree 2? Let us know down in the comments below.