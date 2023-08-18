All Relocation Teams in Madden 24 Franchise Mode (& How to Relocate)

If you’re like me, chances are you like a good Franchise Mode when it comes to the sports titles you play. Or at the very least, you want that option to exist. With a number of tweaks to explore in Madden 24, that very mode isn’t going anywhere. And while relocation has been a staple, things are a little different this time around. So we’re here to walk you through all relocation teams in Madden 24 Franchise Mode as well as how to relocate.
How to Relocate Teams in Madden 24
For the longest time, team relocation has been exclusive to Franchise Mode. That is the case once again this year, but this time you’ll be able to relocate whether you’re an Owner or not. That’s right, even if you’re playing as a Coach, relocation is on the table.
Before you can worry about any of that, though, you’ll want to check your Relocation Settings. To do so, simply go to League Settings before launching your Franchise and scroll down until you find the options for relocation. Last year, there were four different options. In Madden 24, they’ve scaled that down to three:
- Users Only
- Everyone
- Disabled
Pretty straightforward, right? Players have the option to enable relocation just for themselves and any other human user in their league, make it league wide, or do away with relocation altogether. But this is American football, baby. If you’re going for that realistic feel, then there’s going to be relocation.
In reality, nobody will be able to relocate the Green Bay Packers for the foreseeable future. But in Madden 24, all things are possible! And if the in-game ratings of Lambeau are anything to go by, then yikes. To officially relocate, you’ll want to head to Manage Team > Stadium Overview > Relocate. Then it’s all about picking where to go.
Where Can You Relocate to in Madden 24?
There are 34 different cities for players to potentially relocate to in Madden 24, up from 19 one year ago. Each city comes with their own Market Size and Personality, but missing this year are the Team Name Choices. That’s because it used to be that players could only choose between three team names that were tied to the city, but that is no longer the case! The Oilers are an exception, however, and are exclusive to Houston.
New Relocation Cities in Madden 24
- Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Market Size: Average
- Personality: Loyal
- Anchorage, Alaska
- Market Size: Small
- Personality: Laid Back
- Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Market Size: Huge
- Personality: Hardcore
- Canton, Ohio
- Market Size: Small
- Personality: Hardcore
- Honolulu, Hawaii
- Market Size: Decent
- Personality: Hardcore
- Louisville, Kentucky
- Market Size: Average
- Personality: Hardcore
- Melbourne, Australia
- Market Size: Huge
- Personality: Hardcore
- Montreal, Canada
- Market Size: Large
- Personality: Front Runner
- Omaha, Nebraska
- Market Size: Decent
- Personality: Hardcore
- Paris, France
- Market Size: Large
- Personality: Front Runner
- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- Market Size: Huge
- Personality: Hardcore
- San Juan, Puerto Rico
- Market Size: Small
- Personality: Loyal
- Tokyo, Japan
- Market Size: Huge
- Personality: Loyal
- Vancouver, Canada
- Market Size: Average
- Personality: Laid Back
- Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Market Size: Decent
- Personality: Laid Back
Returning Relocation Cities in Madden 24
- Austin, Texas
- Market Size: Large
- Personality: Front Runner
- Brooklyn, New York
- Market Size: Huge
- Personality: Hardcore
- Chicago, Illinois
- Market Size: Huge
- Personality: Hardcore
- Columbus, Ohio
- Market Size: Large
- Personality: Front Runner
- Dublin, Ireland
- Market Size: Decent
- Personality: Laid Back
- Houston, Texas
- Market Size: Huge
- Personality: Loyal
- London, England
- Market Size: Huge
- Personality: Loyal
- Memphis, Tennessee
- Market Size: Average
- Personality: Laid Back
- Mexico City, Mexico
- Market Size: Huge
- Personality: Hardcore
- Oakland, California
- Market Size: Decent
- Personality: Front Runner
- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Market Size: Average
- Personality: Loyal
- Orlando, Florida
- Market Size: Decent
- Personality: Front Runner
- Portland, Oregon
- Market Size: Average
- Personality: Hardcore
- Sacramento, California
- Market Size: Decent
- Personality: Laid Back
- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Market Size: Small
- Personality: Loyal
- San Antonio, Texas
- Market Size: Large
- Personality: Loyal
- San Diego, California
- Market Size: Large
- Personality: Laid Back
- St. Louis, Missouri
- Market Size: Small
- Personality: Laid Back
- Toronto, Canada
- Market Size: Huge
- Personality: Loyal
What Impact Does Market Size & Personality Have?
When relocating, Market Size directly ties into how much money your team will have upon moving, whereas Personality essentially gives you a snapshot of how fans will react if things aren’t going so hot.
For example, instead of giving California (that Oakland option feels like a rib), New York, Texas, or even Chicago another football franchise, let’s take American football to London. After all, they’re a ‘Huge’ market with a ‘Loyal’ personality, so you’ll be swimming in it and have a longer leash. On the other hand, Canton, Ohio represents the worst of both worlds difficulty-wise. Not only is their Market Size ‘Small,’ their Personality is ‘Hardcore,’ meaning you won’t have as much money to operate and they’ll be expecting results immediately.
Once you decide on a city, you’ll immediately be able to pick your team’s new name. You can even bring the old name with you, but be careful. There is a fan interest meter to keep an eye on when both relocating and renaming. The greener, the better.
That’s everything you need to know about all relocation teams in Madden 24 Franchise Mode as well as how to relocate. But the fun doesn’t have to end there! While you’re busy creating the next great super-team, be sure to check back here for even more Madden content.