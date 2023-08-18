All Relocation Teams in Madden 24 Franchise Mode (& How to Relocate)

If you’re like me, chances are you like a good Franchise Mode when it comes to the sports titles you play. Or at the very least, you want that option to exist. With a number of tweaks to explore in Madden 24, that very mode isn’t going anywhere. And while relocation has been a staple, things are a little different this time around. So we’re here to walk you through all relocation teams in Madden 24 Franchise Mode as well as how to relocate.

How to Relocate Teams in Madden 24

For the longest time, team relocation has been exclusive to Franchise Mode. That is the case once again this year, but this time you’ll be able to relocate whether you’re an Owner or not. That’s right, even if you’re playing as a Coach, relocation is on the table.

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

Before you can worry about any of that, though, you’ll want to check your Relocation Settings. To do so, simply go to League Settings before launching your Franchise and scroll down until you find the options for relocation. Last year, there were four different options. In Madden 24, they’ve scaled that down to three:

Users Only

Everyone

Disabled

Pretty straightforward, right? Players have the option to enable relocation just for themselves and any other human user in their league, make it league wide, or do away with relocation altogether. But this is American football, baby. If you’re going for that realistic feel, then there’s going to be relocation.

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

In reality, nobody will be able to relocate the Green Bay Packers for the foreseeable future. But in Madden 24, all things are possible! And if the in-game ratings of Lambeau are anything to go by, then yikes. To officially relocate, you’ll want to head to Manage Team > Stadium Overview > Relocate. Then it’s all about picking where to go.

Where Can You Relocate to in Madden 24?

There are 34 different cities for players to potentially relocate to in Madden 24, up from 19 one year ago. Each city comes with their own Market Size and Personality, but missing this year are the Team Name Choices. That’s because it used to be that players could only choose between three team names that were tied to the city, but that is no longer the case! The Oilers are an exception, however, and are exclusive to Houston.

New Relocation Cities in Madden 24

Albuquerque, New Mexico Market Size: Average Personality: Loyal

Anchorage, Alaska Market Size: Small Personality: Laid Back

Buenos Aires, Argentina Market Size: Huge Personality: Hardcore

Canton, Ohio Market Size: Small Personality: Hardcore

Honolulu, Hawaii Market Size: Decent Personality: Hardcore

Louisville, Kentucky Market Size: Average Personality: Hardcore

Melbourne, Australia Market Size: Huge Personality: Hardcore

Montreal, Canada Market Size: Large Personality: Front Runner

Omaha, Nebraska Market Size: Decent Personality: Hardcore

Paris, France Market Size: Large Personality: Front Runner

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Market Size: Huge Personality: Hardcore

San Juan, Puerto Rico Market Size: Small Personality: Loyal

Tokyo, Japan Market Size: Huge Personality: Loyal

Vancouver, Canada Market Size: Average Personality: Laid Back

Virginia Beach, Virginia Market Size: Decent Personality: Laid Back



Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

Returning Relocation Cities in Madden 24

Austin, Texas Market Size: Large Personality: Front Runner

Brooklyn, New York Market Size: Huge Personality: Hardcore

Chicago, Illinois Market Size: Huge Personality: Hardcore

Columbus, Ohio Market Size: Large Personality: Front Runner

Dublin, Ireland Market Size: Decent Personality: Laid Back

Houston, Texas Market Size: Huge Personality: Loyal

London, England Market Size: Huge Personality: Loyal

Memphis, Tennessee Market Size: Average Personality: Laid Back

Mexico City, Mexico Market Size: Huge Personality: Hardcore

Oakland, California Market Size: Decent Personality: Front Runner

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Market Size: Average Personality: Loyal

Orlando, Florida Market Size: Decent Personality: Front Runner

Portland, Oregon Market Size: Average Personality: Hardcore

Sacramento, California Market Size: Decent Personality: Laid Back

Salt Lake City, Utah Market Size: Small Personality: Loyal

San Antonio, Texas Market Size: Large Personality: Loyal

San Diego, California Market Size: Large Personality: Laid Back

St. Louis, Missouri Market Size: Small Personality: Laid Back

Toronto, Canada Market Size: Huge Personality: Loyal



Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

What Impact Does Market Size & Personality Have?

When relocating, Market Size directly ties into how much money your team will have upon moving, whereas Personality essentially gives you a snapshot of how fans will react if things aren’t going so hot.

For example, instead of giving California (that Oakland option feels like a rib), New York, Texas, or even Chicago another football franchise, let’s take American football to London. After all, they’re a ‘Huge’ market with a ‘Loyal’ personality, so you’ll be swimming in it and have a longer leash. On the other hand, Canton, Ohio represents the worst of both worlds difficulty-wise. Not only is their Market Size ‘Small,’ their Personality is ‘Hardcore,’ meaning you won’t have as much money to operate and they’ll be expecting results immediately.

Once you decide on a city, you’ll immediately be able to pick your team’s new name. You can even bring the old name with you, but be careful. There is a fan interest meter to keep an eye on when both relocating and renaming. The greener, the better.

That’s everything you need to know about all relocation teams in Madden 24 Franchise Mode as well as how to relocate. But the fun doesn’t have to end there! While you’re busy creating the next great super-team, be sure to check back here for even more Madden content.