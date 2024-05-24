All Quiz Answers in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

The Paper Mario series is known for its off-the-wall activities and minigames, and The Thousand-Year Door is no different. One of the cool segments that always managed to catch players by surprise were the Quiz Thwomps blocking progression in certain dungeons. If you want to get all the questions right to impress these thwomps, you’ve come to the right place! Here are all the quiz answers in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door.

Recommended Videos

Chapter 1 Quiz Thwomp Answers in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

You’ll encounter the first quiz on your way to the game’s first dungeon, Hooktail Castle. Leave Petalburg and head to Shhwonk Fortress in the East to find a thwomp sitting on a pillar. This is the first Quiz Thwomp, and you must correctly answer five questions to avoid battling its Cleft minions. Note that you can fail the quiz and the Quiz Thwomp will still let you pass if you defeat his Clefts. Answering five correctly is the pacifist route to avoid combat, plus it’s just plain fun to entertain the thwomp.

Here are all the quiz questions and answers for Chapter 1’s Quiz Thwomp:

Question 1: What’s hidden in Shhwonk Fortress?

Answer: Sun and Moon Stones

Question 2: What do one Mushroom and one Fire Flower cost at the shop in Petalburg? Total!

Answer: 12 Coins.

Note that this question changes between game files. If you answer this one wrong, you’ll get an added question with the answer being “Koopa Troopas”.

Question 3: What is the name of the mayor of Petalburg?

Answer: Kroop.

Question 4: Tell me, now! Where is the Crystal Star?

Answer: Hooktail Castle.

Question 5: How can one get from Rogueport to Petal Meadows?

Answer: Go through a Pipe.

Chapter 7 Quiz Thwomp Answers

The final quiz in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door takes place in the X-Naut Base in Chapter 7. The right door on Sublevel 1 requires a code to enter.

You can find the code after navigating some vents and sewers within and around the base, but we’ll give it right here. Input 014029 on the panel and enter the door. What do you know, a robotic Thwomp gameshow host greets you! Like the first quiz, this one requires five correct answers, forcing you to battle two X-Yux enemies if you get three questions wrong.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Here are all the quiz questions and answers for Chapter 7’s Quiz Thwomp:

Question 1: Exactly what’s hidden here?

Answer: Elevator key

Question 2: What’s the name of the girl in Petalburg who’s waiting patiently for Koops’ return?

Answer: Koopie Koo

Question 3: Goomba, Lava Bubble, Buzzy Beetle, and Boo. How many feet do they have? Total!

Answer: 6 feet

Question 4: Where was the one, the only, Diamond Star?

Answer: Hooktail’s belly

Question 5: What was the name of the very first champion of the Glitz Pit?

Answer: Prince Mush

Congrats! Those are all the quiz answers in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door. Check out our review praising The Thousand-Year Door’s wonderful humor and silky smooth combat progression. And for all the upcoming Nintendo games coming down in the pipeline, check out Twinfinite’s previews and news.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more