All PLS DONATE Codes for Free Roblox Rewards (May 2023)

On the lookout for the latest PLS DONATE Codes? We have the complete list of updated and working PLS DONATE codes that players can use to claim free items from the shop. PLS DONATE is one of the most popular Roblox experiences where players can donate Robux to other players by purchasing their favorite items.

PLS DONATE codes are one of the most reliable methods to get freebies and other resources in the game without spending a dime. So without any further delay, here’s the complete list of all the latest PLS DONATE codes for free rewards.

All PLS DONATE Codes in Roblox

Page updated May 22, 2023 Added a new code!

2YEARS —Get Giftbox

—Get Giftbox lazarbeam —Free Lazar Beam Booth

—Free Lazar Beam Booth olixolix10 —Get 15 Giftbux

—Get 15 Giftbux HAZEM20—Get 20 Giftbux

How Do You Redeem PLS DONATE codes?

Here is the complete set of instructions to redeem Roblox PLS DONATE codes:

Boot up PLS DONATE via the Roblox game page or the official mobile app.

Press the cog icon on the left side of the screen.

Click on the codes option.

Copy any code from the above list and paste it into the box.

Hit the Redeem button to claim your free reward.

After that, the reward will automatically be credited to your Roblox account. However, it’s worth noting that the promo codes are valid for a short period of time. Hence, make sure to use them right away.

After that, the reward will automatically be credited to your Roblox account. However, it's worth noting that the promo codes are valid for a short period of time. Hence, make sure to use them right away.

About the author

Tarun Sayal Experienced freelance gaming writer with 5 years of experience covering a wide range of gaming topics. From in-depth game reviews to strategy guides, I have a passion for all things gaming. Skilled in crafting engaging and informative content for both casual and hardcore gamers.



