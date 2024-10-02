All Haunted By Daylight Event Rewards 2024

Haunted By Daylight returns better than ever, and with even more creepy cosmetics to collect! This year sees a buffed Void Realm where Killers can now use their powers so Survivors had better watch out! There is also a huge collection of outfits, weapon skins, and profile banners to unlock as Haunted By Daylight 2024 event rewards!

Recommended Videos

How to Unlock Haunted By Daylight 2024 Event Rewards

This year is set to be one of the most exciting Haunted By Daylight events to date. Between October 17 and November 7, players can celebrate the spooky season together with fresh gameplay, amazing free cosmetics, and fun new challenges.

The Void Realm will play a bigger role in the gameplay as each rift stays open once activated. Survivors and Killers will still collect Void energy to open the rift, but once it is open, that’s the way it will stay! To unlock event rewards, players must complete all sorts of challenges in the Haunted By Daylight Event tome. This will include interacting with the Void Energy, entering the Void, and using Void Items.

This year’s event rewards include creepy zombie-inspired skins for Yun-Jin and The Trickster. The All-Kill chapter duo look very cool in their undead costumes with grotesque green zombie skin effects and stitched flesh.

Image Source: Behaviour Interactive

The rest of the event rewards include the classic ribcage design t-shirts for the following Survivors:

Ace Visconti

Renato Lyra

Thalita Lyra

Gabriel Soma

Meg Thomas

Jonah Vasquez

Image Source: Behaviour Interactive

The Killers get a collection of sweet treats for their weapon skins:

The Artist

The Blight

The Unknown

The Knight

The Spirit

The Singularity

Image Source: Behaviour Interactive

There will also be a few cute and creepy icons and banners to spice up your profile! As usual, all of these cosmetics can be unlocked for free by completing event tome challenges during Haunted By Daylight.

For more Dead By Daylight fun, why not check out how we rank the Killer moris or what are the most tragic Killer backstories.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy