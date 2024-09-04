Image Credit: Bethesda
Core Keeper Cooking pot for ingredients and recipes
Image via Twinfinite
All Food Recipes in Core Keeper

How cooking and buffs work in Core Keeper.
Image of Syed Hamza Bakht
Syed Hamza Bakht
|

Published: Sep 4, 2024 11:51 am

You can’t ignore hunger forever; having the resources to keep your character fed is necessary for extensive expeditions. Not only is food important for survival, but it can also provide you with many buffs and benefits that come in handy during various situations. Today, we will look at how to cook food recipes in Core Keeper and how they work. We’ll also provide the link to the community’s Core Keeper cheat sheet with all Food recipes.

How Many Food Recipes in Core Keeper?

As of writing this, there are 74 cooking ingredients in the game, meaning there is a whopping total of 2,775 possible food combinations. Now, this number is already staggering, and when you add the modifier, rarity, and secret food system, it becomes way more complex.

So, what we’re going to do is explain the cooking system of Core Keeper and how these modifiers, prefixes, and rarities work. After that, we’ll recommend the best food recipes in Core Keeper.

Cooking in Core Keeper Explained

Cooking is a simplified process in Core Keeper, as all recipes will have only two components. Here are the steps to start cooking in Core Keeper:

  • Use the Basic Crafting Table to create a Cooking Pot (2x Wood, 2x Copper Bar)
  • Place the pot down on an empty block and place your ingredients inside it.
  • Wait for the food to finish cooking and collect it.
Core Keeper cooking screen glowing tulip salad recipe
Image Source: Pugstorm

When you combine two ingredients, they will both generally lend their best stats over to the new item being cooked. Rather than having several thousands of recipes, Core Keeper follows a stat-based system with a limited outcome of the product of cooking. You can cook the same food with different recipes, but the key difference will be in the stats it inherits.

When speaking about stats that food inherits from recipes, the most important factor is ingredient quality. The stats of the higher quality ingredients will always be prioritized, and in most cases, the negative effects of the ingredients will be discarded. Here are some notes to remember:

  • Cooked food takes on the highest of each buff value type across both ingredients and prioritizes the ingredient with the higher numerical value.
  • Buffs of the same type will not stack from multiple dishes.
  • All cooked food will refill the food bar at least a little bit.
  • Most cooked foods will always give some health per second for 20s.

Here is a list of skills and buffs you can use to cook higher rarity recipes with more powerful effects:

  • The ‘Master Chef’ talent boosts the likelihood (up to 25%) of enhancing bonus food stats, turning uncommon dishes rare (+25%) or rare dishes epic (+50%).
  • Using the ‘Long-Lasting Food’ talent extends food buff durations by a range of 6-30%.
  • Cooking skill level increases the chance (up to 20%) of producing an extra dish when removing food from the Cooking Pot.
  • One golden vegetable or Starlight Nautilus ingredient ensures the dish is at least rare, adding a minimum of +25% to stats, while two golden vegetables add an extra hidden 15% stat modifier.
  • The ‘Expert Gardener’ talent provides a chance (up to 15%) for golden vegetables to sprout from seeds.

If you want all the nitty gritty details, we highly suggest checking out this post made by a user on the Steam Forum where they go incredibly in-depth about the probability of food buffs and rarities.

Best Food Recipes in Core Keeper

Here is a list of some of the best food recipes for you to try in your cooking in Core Keeper:

Food NameRecipeEffect (Primary Benefit)
Dark Crystal SushiJasper Angle Fish + Dark Lava EaterBoost to health restoration, good for melee builds
7 Shiny Meat SteakMarbled Meat + Shiny Larva MeatIncrease to critical hit chance and damage
Rare Yummy Mold CheeseDodo Egg + Golden PuffungiBoost to damage against bosses, reduces damage taken from them
White Fossil SushiWhite Coralotl + Terra TrilobiteIncrease mining damage and speed, and max health
Rare Sweet Fruit SmoothieGolden Pewpaya + Golden PinegrappleBoost to damage and attack speed for melee and ranged weapons
Rare Radiant Moon SandwichGolden Lunacorn + Golden SunriceBoost to minion and magic damage, plus a magic barrier
Rare Crunchy Pepper WrapGolden Carrock + Golden Bomb PepperBoost to movement speed, armor, and attack speed
Rare Moldy Berry PuddingMold Shark + Golden Heart BerryBoost to melee damage and max health
Hearty Pepper WrapBomb Pepper + Heart BerryIncrease to movement speed and max health
Yellow Pepper WrapBomb Pepper + Yellow Blister HeadImmunity to slow debuff and increase to movement speed

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1erMQU7OUfXMyWR5qAl40zdcnLtQPTR9KpID4KqQdZt0/edit?gid=1970180488#gid=1970180488

This Google doc has a ton of information about all the foods and fish rarities and their effects when cooked to aid you in cooking the best recipes with the best ingredients in Core Keeper. You can figure out the best game plan and most reliable foods for your playstyle with its help.

That’s all you need to know about the best food recipes and how to cook in Core Keeper. For more Core Keeper guides, check out how to find the Crystal Skull Shard and find the Clear Gemstone.

