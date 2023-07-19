All Blue Mage Spells in FFXIV & How to Unlock Them

Try not to get killed while doing this.

Blue Mage is a strange job. You can’t clear endgame content with it in Final Fantasy XIV, but damn if it isn’t fun to just run around Eorzea unlocking all the spells for it and messing around in a random dungeon. With that in mind, here’s a list of every Blue Mage spell in FFXIV and how you can unlock them.

How to Get All Blue Mage Spells in FFXIV

If you’ve already unlocked the Blue Mage job in FFXIV, you should have a decent idea of how to get new spells for it. It’s pretty simple; just observe an enemy as it performs a move, kill it, and you should be able to learn the spell automatically.

Knowing which enemies have which moves, however, is the tricky bit, and that’s where we come in.

Spell Name How to Learn Water Cannon Default Flame Thrower Gobmachine G-VI from Brayflox’s Longstop (Hard), Gunship from The Keeper of the Lake, Omega from Alphascape V3.0 Aqua Breath Ultros from The Dragon’s Neck, Leviathan from Whorleater (Hard) Flying Frenzy Comu Rank A Elite Mark in Outer La Noscea, Zu from Pharos Sirius Drill Cannons Abandoned Vanguard in Reverse Engineering FATE in Northern Thanalan, Magitek Vanguard H-2 in Northern Thanalan, Magitek Vangob V-III from Brayflox’s Longstop (Hard) High Voltage ADS from The Binding Coil of Bahamut – Turn 1 Loom Flame Sergeant Dalvag in Northern Thanalan, Phantom Knight in Tam-Tara Deepcroft (HarD) Final Sting Kepper Wespe in Middle La Noscea, Temple Bee from Sunken Temple of Qarn Song of Torment Siren from Pharon Sirius Aglaope Glower Coincounter from Aurum Vale Plaincracker Clay Golen from North Shroud, Sandstone Golen from Southern Thanalan Bristle Charging Hog in A Mother Scorned FATE in Central Shroud, Wild Boar in East Shroud White Wind Whalaqee Totem Trial after learning 10 spells Level 5 Petrify Manor Sentry from Haukke Manor Sharpened Knife Marberry in Upper La Noscea, Tonberry King from Wanderer’s Palace Ice Spikes Trickster Imp in Central Shroud, Vandalous Imp in Eastern Thanalan Blood Drain Chigoe in Central Shroud, Cave Bat in Lower La Noscea Acorn Bomb Treant Sapling in Central Shroud Bomb Toss Goblin Fisher and Goblin Gambler in Middle La Noscea Off-Guard Whalaqee Totem trial after learning five spells Self-Destruct Glide Bomb in Western Thanalan, Blasting Cap from Copperbell Mines Transfusion Whalaqee Transfusion Totem after learning 20 spells Faze Qiqirn Shellsweeper in Central Thanalan, Qiqirn Eggdigger in Lower La Noscea Flying Sardine Apkallu in Eastern La Noscea Snort Typhon from The Dragon’s Neck 4-tonze Weight Ultros from The Dragon’s Neck The Look Anantaboga from Amdapor Keep Bad Breath Stroper in Central Shroud, Morbol from Aurum Vale Diamondback Cuca Fera from Stone Vigil (Hard) Mighty Guard Whalaqee Mighty Guard Totem after learning 10 spells Sticky Tongue Toxic Toad in Central Thanalan, Laughing Toad in Western Thanalan Toad Oil Giggling Gigantoad in Western Thanalan The Ram’s Voice Chimera from Cutter’s Cry The Dragon’s Voice Chimera from Cutter’s Cry Missile Enkidu from Battle in the Big Keep 1,000 Needles Sabotender Bailaor in Southern Thanalan Ink Jet Kraken from Sastasha (Hard) Fire Angon Frumious Koheel Ja from Wanderer’s Palace (Hard) Moon Flute Whalaqee Moon Flute Totem after clearing 10 stages in Masked Carnivale Tail Screw Karlabos from Sastasha (Hard), Reflection of Karlabos from Sirensong Sea Mind Blast Galvanth the Dominator from Tam-Tara Deepcroft Doom Whalaqee Doom Totem after clearing 20 stages in Masked Carnivale Peculiar Light Lentic Mudpuppy in Mor Dhona, Surf Eft from Brayflox’s Longstop (Hard) Feather Rain Garuda from Howling Eye (Extreme) Eruption Ifrit from Bowl of Embers Mountain Buster Titan from The Navel Shock Strike Ramuh from The Striking Tree Glass Dance Shiva from Akh Afah Amphitheatre (Extreme) Veil of the Whorl Leviathan from Whorleater (Hard) Alpine Draft Opinicus from Dusk Vigil, Griffin in Sea of Clouds Protean Wave Living Liquid from Alexander – The Arm of the Father Northerlies Lone Yeti in Coerthas Western Highlands, Slate Yeti in Coerthas Western Highlands Electrogenesis Conodont in Sea of Clouds, Hikagiri from Shisui of the Violet Tides Kaltstrahl Faust and Strum Doll from Alexander – The Fist of the Father, Jagd Doll from Alexander – The Cuff of the Father Abyssal Transfixion Ash from Haukke Manor (Hard) Chirp Paissa in Sea of Clouds Eerie Soundwave Enkidu from Battle in the Big Keep, Arioch from Lost City of Amdapor Pom Cure Furryfoot Kupli Kipp from Thornmarch (Hard) Gobskin Alexandrian Hider and Slider from Alexander – The Breath of the Creator Magic Hammer Apanda from Great Gubal Library (Hard) Avail Queen Hawk from Saint Mocianne’s Arboretum Frog Legs Poroggo in Dravanian Hinterlands Sonic Boom Anzu in Sea of Clouds Whistle Dhalmel in Sea of Clouds, Jhammel in The Peaks White Knight’s Tour White Knight from The Vault Black Knight’s Tour Black Knight from The Vault Level 5 Death Page 64 from Great Gubal Library Launcher Armored Weapon from Baelsar’s Wall, Armored Weapon from Doma Castle Perpetual Ray The Manipulator from Alexander – The Burden of the Father Cactguard Sabotender Guardia from Sunken Temple of Qarn (Hard) Revenge Blast Whalaqee Revenge Blast Totem after learning 50 spells Angel Whisper Whalaqee Angel Whisper Totem after clearing 30 stages in Masked Carnivale Exuviation Wamoura from Lost City of Amdapor, Wamoura in Sea of Clouds Reflux Cloud Wyvern in Churning Mists Devour Decaying Gourmand in Lost City of Amdapor Condensed Libra Mechanoscribe from Great Gubal Library (Hard) Aetheric Mimicry Ghrah Luminary from Pharos Sirius (Hard) Surpanakha Ravana from Thok ast Thok (Hard) Quasar Sophia from Containment Bay P1T6 J Kick Brute Justice from Alexander – The Burden of the Son Triple Trident Ebisu Catfish in Yanxia Tingle Ebisu Catfish in Yanxia Tatami-gaeshi Dojun-maru from Kugane Castle Cold Fog Mist Dragon from The Burn Stotram Lakshmi from Emanation Saintly Beam Phantom Train from Sigmascape V1.0 Feculent Flood Tokkapchi from Saint Mocianne’s Arboretum (Hard) Angel’s Shack Whalaqee Totem after reaching level 70 with Blue Mage Chelonian Gate Genbu from Hells’ Lid The Rose of Destruction Ivon Coeurlfist from Temple of the Fist Basic Instinct Master Coeurl in Upper La Noscea Ultravibration Kongamato in The Peaks Blaze Alte Roite from Deltascape V1.0 Mustard Bomb Omega from Alphascape V3.0 Dragon Force Whalaqee Totem after learning 100 spells Aetherial Spark Salt Dhruva in The Lochs Hydro Pull Kelpie from Drowned City of Skalla Malediction of Water Sai Taisui from Swallow’s Compass Choco Meteor Courser Chocobo in Dravanian Forelands Matra Magic Whalaqee Matra Magic Totem after learning 100 spells Peripheral Synthesis Omega from Alphascape V3.0 Both Ends Qitian Dasheng from Swallow’s Compass Phantom Flurry Suzaku from Hells’ Kier Nightbloom Tsukuyomi from Castrum Fluminis Goblin Punch Hobgoblin in Kholusia, Hobgoblin Guard in Kholusia Right Round Greater Armadillo from Malikah’s Well Schiltron Long-tailed Armadillo in Amh Araeng Rehydration Slippery Armadillo in Amh Araeng Breath of Magic Whalaqee Totem after reaching level 80 with Blue Mage Wild Rage Spectral Berserker from Heroes’ Gauntlet Peat Pelt Mudman from Matoya’s Relict Deep Clean Seeker of Solitude from Grand Cosmos Ruby Dynamics Ruby Weapon from Cinder Drift Divination Rune Titania from Dancing Plague Dimensional Shift Eden Prime from Eden’s Gate: Resurrection Conviction Marcato Forgiven Obscenity from Mt. Gulg Force Field Whalaqee Totem after learning 120 spells Winged Reprobation Innocence from Crown of the Immaculate Laser Eye Eden’s Promise from Eden’s Promise: Eternity Candy Cane Aenc Thon from Dohn Mheg Mortal Flame Lugus from Grand Cosmos Sea Shanty Nixie from Matoya’s Relict Apokalypsis Therion from Amaurot Being Mortal Titania from Dancing Plague

One final thing to note is that you have to survive the move when the enemy performs it on you. If you die, you won’t learn the spell and you’ll need to repeat the process all over again.

And those are all of the available Blue Mage spells in FFXIV. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.