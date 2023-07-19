Guides

All Blue Mage Spells in FFXIV & How to Unlock Them

Try not to get killed while doing this.

Blue Mage is a strange job. You can’t clear endgame content with it in Final Fantasy XIV, but damn if it isn’t fun to just run around Eorzea unlocking all the spells for it and messing around in a random dungeon. With that in mind, here’s a list of every Blue Mage spell in FFXIV and how you can unlock them.

How to Get All Blue Mage Spells in FFXIV

If you’ve already unlocked the Blue Mage job in FFXIV, you should have a decent idea of how to get new spells for it. It’s pretty simple; just observe an enemy as it performs a move, kill it, and you should be able to learn the spell automatically.

Knowing which enemies have which moves, however, is the tricky bit, and that’s where we come in.

Spell NameHow to Learn
Water CannonDefault
Flame ThrowerGobmachine G-VI from Brayflox’s Longstop (Hard), Gunship from The Keeper of the Lake, Omega from Alphascape V3.0
Aqua BreathUltros from The Dragon’s Neck, Leviathan from Whorleater (Hard)
Flying FrenzyComu Rank A Elite Mark in Outer La Noscea, Zu from Pharos Sirius
Drill CannonsAbandoned Vanguard in Reverse Engineering FATE in Northern Thanalan, Magitek Vanguard H-2 in Northern Thanalan, Magitek Vangob V-III from Brayflox’s Longstop (Hard)
High VoltageADS from The Binding Coil of Bahamut – Turn 1
LoomFlame Sergeant Dalvag in Northern Thanalan, Phantom Knight in Tam-Tara Deepcroft (HarD)
Final StingKepper Wespe in Middle La Noscea, Temple Bee from Sunken Temple of Qarn
Song of TormentSiren from Pharon Sirius Aglaope
GlowerCoincounter from Aurum Vale
PlaincrackerClay Golen from North Shroud, Sandstone Golen from Southern Thanalan
BristleCharging Hog in A Mother Scorned FATE in Central Shroud, Wild Boar in East Shroud
White WindWhalaqee Totem Trial after learning 10 spells
Level 5 PetrifyManor Sentry from Haukke Manor
Sharpened KnifeMarberry in Upper La Noscea, Tonberry King from Wanderer’s Palace
Ice SpikesTrickster Imp in Central Shroud, Vandalous Imp in Eastern Thanalan
Blood DrainChigoe in Central Shroud, Cave Bat in Lower La Noscea
Acorn BombTreant Sapling in Central Shroud
Bomb TossGoblin Fisher and Goblin Gambler in Middle La Noscea
Off-GuardWhalaqee Totem trial after learning five spells
Self-DestructGlide Bomb in Western Thanalan, Blasting Cap from Copperbell Mines
TransfusionWhalaqee Transfusion Totem after learning 20 spells
FazeQiqirn Shellsweeper in Central Thanalan, Qiqirn Eggdigger in Lower La Noscea
Flying SardineApkallu in Eastern La Noscea
SnortTyphon from The Dragon’s Neck
4-tonze WeightUltros from The Dragon’s Neck
The LookAnantaboga from Amdapor Keep
Bad BreathStroper in Central Shroud, Morbol from Aurum Vale
DiamondbackCuca Fera from Stone Vigil (Hard)
Mighty GuardWhalaqee Mighty Guard Totem after learning 10 spells
Sticky TongueToxic Toad in Central Thanalan, Laughing Toad in Western Thanalan
Toad OilGiggling Gigantoad in Western Thanalan
The Ram’s VoiceChimera from Cutter’s Cry
The Dragon’s VoiceChimera from Cutter’s Cry
MissileEnkidu from Battle in the Big Keep
1,000 NeedlesSabotender Bailaor in Southern Thanalan
Ink JetKraken from Sastasha (Hard)
Fire AngonFrumious Koheel Ja from Wanderer’s Palace (Hard)
Moon FluteWhalaqee Moon Flute Totem after clearing 10 stages in Masked Carnivale
Tail ScrewKarlabos from Sastasha (Hard), Reflection of Karlabos from Sirensong Sea
Mind BlastGalvanth the Dominator from Tam-Tara Deepcroft
DoomWhalaqee Doom Totem after clearing 20 stages in Masked Carnivale
Peculiar LightLentic Mudpuppy in Mor Dhona, Surf Eft from Brayflox’s Longstop (Hard)
Feather RainGaruda from Howling Eye (Extreme)
EruptionIfrit from Bowl of Embers
Mountain BusterTitan from The Navel
Shock StrikeRamuh from The Striking Tree
Glass DanceShiva from Akh Afah Amphitheatre (Extreme)
Veil of the WhorlLeviathan from Whorleater (Hard)
Alpine DraftOpinicus from Dusk Vigil, Griffin in Sea of Clouds
Protean WaveLiving Liquid from Alexander – The Arm of the Father
NortherliesLone Yeti in Coerthas Western Highlands, Slate Yeti in Coerthas Western Highlands
ElectrogenesisConodont in Sea of Clouds, Hikagiri from Shisui of the Violet Tides
KaltstrahlFaust and Strum Doll from Alexander – The Fist of the Father, Jagd Doll from Alexander – The Cuff of the Father
Abyssal TransfixionAsh from Haukke Manor (Hard)
ChirpPaissa in Sea of Clouds
Eerie SoundwaveEnkidu from Battle in the Big Keep, Arioch from Lost City of Amdapor
Pom CureFurryfoot Kupli Kipp from Thornmarch (Hard)
GobskinAlexandrian Hider and Slider from Alexander – The Breath of the Creator
Magic HammerApanda from Great Gubal Library (Hard)
AvailQueen Hawk from Saint Mocianne’s Arboretum
Frog LegsPoroggo in Dravanian Hinterlands
Sonic BoomAnzu in Sea of Clouds
WhistleDhalmel in Sea of Clouds, Jhammel in The Peaks
White Knight’s TourWhite Knight from The Vault
Black Knight’s TourBlack Knight from The Vault
Level 5 DeathPage 64 from Great Gubal Library
LauncherArmored Weapon from Baelsar’s Wall, Armored Weapon from Doma Castle
Perpetual RayThe Manipulator from Alexander – The Burden of the Father
CactguardSabotender Guardia from Sunken Temple of Qarn (Hard)
Revenge BlastWhalaqee Revenge Blast Totem after learning 50 spells
Angel WhisperWhalaqee Angel Whisper Totem after clearing 30 stages in Masked Carnivale
ExuviationWamoura from Lost City of Amdapor, Wamoura in Sea of Clouds
RefluxCloud Wyvern in Churning Mists
DevourDecaying Gourmand in Lost City of Amdapor
Condensed LibraMechanoscribe from Great Gubal Library (Hard)
Aetheric MimicryGhrah Luminary from Pharos Sirius (Hard)
SurpanakhaRavana from Thok ast Thok (Hard)
QuasarSophia from Containment Bay P1T6
J KickBrute Justice from Alexander – The Burden of the Son
Triple TridentEbisu Catfish in Yanxia
TingleEbisu Catfish in Yanxia
Tatami-gaeshiDojun-maru from Kugane Castle
Cold FogMist Dragon from The Burn
StotramLakshmi from Emanation
Saintly BeamPhantom Train from Sigmascape V1.0
Feculent FloodTokkapchi from Saint Mocianne’s Arboretum (Hard)
Angel’s ShackWhalaqee Totem after reaching level 70 with Blue Mage
Chelonian GateGenbu from Hells’ Lid
The Rose of DestructionIvon Coeurlfist from Temple of the Fist
Basic InstinctMaster Coeurl in Upper La Noscea
UltravibrationKongamato in The Peaks
BlazeAlte Roite from Deltascape V1.0
Mustard BombOmega from Alphascape V3.0
Dragon ForceWhalaqee Totem after learning 100 spells
Aetherial SparkSalt Dhruva in The Lochs
Hydro PullKelpie from Drowned City of Skalla
Malediction of WaterSai Taisui from Swallow’s Compass
Choco MeteorCourser Chocobo in Dravanian Forelands
Matra MagicWhalaqee Matra Magic Totem after learning 100 spells
Peripheral SynthesisOmega from Alphascape V3.0
Both EndsQitian Dasheng from Swallow’s Compass
Phantom FlurrySuzaku from Hells’ Kier
NightbloomTsukuyomi from Castrum Fluminis
Goblin PunchHobgoblin in Kholusia, Hobgoblin Guard in Kholusia
Right RoundGreater Armadillo from Malikah’s Well
SchiltronLong-tailed Armadillo in Amh Araeng
RehydrationSlippery Armadillo in Amh Araeng
Breath of MagicWhalaqee Totem after reaching level 80 with Blue Mage
Wild RageSpectral Berserker from Heroes’ Gauntlet
Peat PeltMudman from Matoya’s Relict
Deep CleanSeeker of Solitude from Grand Cosmos
Ruby DynamicsRuby Weapon from Cinder Drift
Divination RuneTitania from Dancing Plague
Dimensional ShiftEden Prime from Eden’s Gate: Resurrection
Conviction MarcatoForgiven Obscenity from Mt. Gulg
Force FieldWhalaqee Totem after learning 120 spells
Winged ReprobationInnocence from Crown of the Immaculate
Laser EyeEden’s Promise from Eden’s Promise: Eternity
Candy CaneAenc Thon from Dohn Mheg
Mortal FlameLugus from Grand Cosmos
Sea ShantyNixie from Matoya’s Relict
ApokalypsisTherion from Amaurot
Being MortalTitania from Dancing Plague

One final thing to note is that you have to survive the move when the enemy performs it on you. If you die, you won’t learn the spell and you’ll need to repeat the process all over again.

And those are all of the available Blue Mage spells in FFXIV. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

