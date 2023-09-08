All Armor Modifier IDs in Starfield

Some gamers aren’t as jazzed to spend hours tracking down armor mods in Starfield, and require a helping hand in acquiring all we need. If you are after some ID codes for extra armor modifications, then look no further. Here are all the armor modifier IDs in Starfield.
Before going any further, we should note that these codes are only available for PC players. So sorry Xbox players.
Starfield Armor IDs
To use any of the available mod codes listed, you need to first place the armor on the ground. Next, open the command console by typing ‘~’. Click on your weapon and find the reference ID (REFID) which will change each time you do this. In the space provided enter [REFID].amod [MODID] and then tap enter.
For example: If you want to add Energy Shielding to your armor, then you type REFID.amod 000E6936 and press enter. Your new mod will be on your armor when you close the command console by typing the ~ symbol once again. If you change your mind, you can remove the mod by typing [REFID].rmod [MODID].
The codes cover all armor mods on all armor items available. You can find each one listed below:
Armor Mod Codes
|Armor Mod
|Code ID
|Balanced Boostpack
|003E612F
|Ballistic Shielding
|003AD4D9
|Ballistic Shielding
|0011A478
|Basic Boostpack
|003E6131
|EM Shielding
|003AD4DA
|EM Shielding
|000E6935
|Emergency Aid
|0034BAA3
|Energy Shielding
|003AD4DB
|Energy Shielding
|000E6936
|Exo Servos
|003A83E7
|Explosive Shielding
|000F77AA
|Extra Capacity
|0024529A
|Gravitic Composites
|000F77B7
|Gravitic Composites
|003D6D3B
|Hacker
|002C43DA
|Hazard Protection
|001CAC94
|Heavy Shielding
|000F77AF
|Heavy Shielding
|003A83E6
|Incendiary
|00002983
|Medic
|0034BAA4
|Optimized Servos
|003A83E1
|Oxygen Reserve
|00050AB3
|Pocketed
|003A83EA
|Power Boostpack
|003E6130
|Regeneration
|0034BAA6
|Sensor Array
|003A83D9
|Skip Capacity Boostpack
|003E6132
|Technician
|001336BC
Now that you’re all modded up thanks to these armor modifier IDs, it is time to take on everything the galaxies have to offer. If you need any further guidance during quests, feel free to check out more of our Starfield guides down below.