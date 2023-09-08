All Armor Modifier IDs in Starfield

Some gamers aren’t as jazzed to spend hours tracking down armor mods in Starfield, and require a helping hand in acquiring all we need. If you are after some ID codes for extra armor modifications, then look no further. Here are all the armor modifier IDs in Starfield.

Before going any further, we should note that these codes are only available for PC players. So sorry Xbox players.

Starfield Armor IDs

To use any of the available mod codes listed, you need to first place the armor on the ground. Next, open the command console by typing ‘~’. Click on your weapon and find the reference ID (REFID) which will change each time you do this. In the space provided enter [REFID].amod [MODID] and then tap enter.

For example: If you want to add Energy Shielding to your armor, then you type REFID.amod 000E6936 and press enter. Your new mod will be on your armor when you close the command console by typing the ~ symbol once again. If you change your mind, you can remove the mod by typing [REFID].rmod [MODID].

Image Source: Bethesda

The codes cover all armor mods on all armor items available. You can find each one listed below:

Armor Mod Codes

Armor Mod Code ID Balanced Boostpack 003E612F Ballistic Shielding 003AD4D9 Ballistic Shielding 0011A478 Basic Boostpack 003E6131 EM Shielding 003AD4DA EM Shielding 000E6935 Emergency Aid 0034BAA3 Energy Shielding 003AD4DB Energy Shielding 000E6936 Exo Servos 003A83E7 Explosive Shielding 000F77AA Extra Capacity 0024529A Gravitic Composites 000F77B7 Gravitic Composites 003D6D3B Hacker 002C43DA Hazard Protection 001CAC94 Heavy Shielding 000F77AF Heavy Shielding 003A83E6 Incendiary 00002983 Medic 0034BAA4 Optimized Servos 003A83E1 Oxygen Reserve 00050AB3 Pocketed 003A83EA Power Boostpack 003E6130 Regeneration 0034BAA6 Sensor Array 003A83D9 Skip Capacity Boostpack 003E6132 Technician 001336BC

Now that you’re all modded up thanks to these armor modifier IDs, it is time to take on everything the galaxies have to offer. If you need any further guidance during quests, feel free to check out more of our Starfield guides down below.