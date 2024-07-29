Leo and Vincent in A Way Out.
Image Source: EA
Category:
Guides

A Way Out: How Long It is & How Many Chapters There Are

How long to break free!
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Jul 29, 2024 06:53 am

A Way Out is a narrative-driven game from Hazelight Studios, and it features mandatory co-op, which means you have to play through the story with a friend. Don’t worry, though. It’s not a very long game. Let’s look at how long A Way Out is and how many chapters there are.

Recommended Videos

How Long Is A Way Out?

A Way Out’s story is split into five different acts: Escape, Fugitives, Preparation, Vengeance, and Conflict. There are several chapters within each of these acts, as listed below. There are a total of 37 chapters. In our playthrough, we took around six hours to complete the story while playing all of the mini-games that we came across.

However, you’ll get a bit more play time out of it if you redo chapters and choose to approach certain events in a different way, so there is some replay value.

Do note that some of these chapter names might contain some minor story spoilers, so look away if you want to go in completely fresh.

All Chapters in A Way Out

Escape

  1. Beginnings
  2. The Yard
  3. Canteen Brawl
  4. Helping Hand
  5. Work Detail
  6. Cell Breach
  7. Laundry Smuggle
  8. The Way Out
  9. Wrench Relay
  10. Prison Escape

Fugitives

  1. On The Run
  2. Bridge Crossing
  3. Breather
  4. The Farmstead
  5. The Getaway
  6. River Run

Preparation

  1. Reunion
  2. Bonds
  3. Hazardous Hunt
  4. Violent Questioning
  5. Stick Up
  6. Gun Runner
  7. The Call
  8. The Assassin
  9. A New Life
  10. Against All Odds

Vengeance

  1. Lift Off
  2. Free Fall
  3. The Trek
  4. Ambush
  5. Covering Fire
  6. The Mansion
  7. Jungle Road

Conflict

  1. Answers
  2. Canal Chase
  3. Face Off
  4. A Way Out

Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more information on A Way Out. We’ve got a list of all the voice actors and whether it’s better than It Takes Two.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is the Reviews Editor for Twinfinite, and a History graduate from Singapore. She's been in the games media industry for nine years, trawling through showfloors, conferences, and spending a ridiculous amount of time making in-depth spreadsheets for min-max-y RPGs. When she's not singing the praises of Amazon's Kindle as the greatest technological invention of the past two decades, you can probably find her in a FromSoft rabbit hole.
twitter linkedin