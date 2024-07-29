A Way Out: How Long It is & How Many Chapters There Are

A Way Out is a narrative-driven game from Hazelight Studios, and it features mandatory co-op, which means you have to play through the story with a friend. Don’t worry, though. It’s not a very long game. Let’s look at how long A Way Out is and how many chapters there are.

Recommended Videos

How Long Is A Way Out?

A Way Out’s story is split into five different acts: Escape, Fugitives, Preparation, Vengeance, and Conflict. There are several chapters within each of these acts, as listed below. There are a total of 37 chapters. In our playthrough, we took around six hours to complete the story while playing all of the mini-games that we came across.

However, you’ll get a bit more play time out of it if you redo chapters and choose to approach certain events in a different way, so there is some replay value.

Do note that some of these chapter names might contain some minor story spoilers, so look away if you want to go in completely fresh.

All Chapters in A Way Out

Escape

Beginnings The Yard Canteen Brawl Helping Hand Work Detail Cell Breach Laundry Smuggle The Way Out Wrench Relay Prison Escape

Fugitives

On The Run Bridge Crossing Breather The Farmstead The Getaway River Run

Preparation

Reunion Bonds Hazardous Hunt Violent Questioning Stick Up Gun Runner The Call The Assassin A New Life Against All Odds

Vengeance

Lift Off Free Fall The Trek Ambush Covering Fire The Mansion Jungle Road

Conflict

Answers Canal Chase Face Off A Way Out

Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more information on A Way Out. We’ve got a list of all the voice actors and whether it’s better than It Takes Two.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy