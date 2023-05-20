5 Letter Words With LAS in the Middle – Wordle Game Help

NYT / Unsplash

The New York Times’ Wordle continues to entertain players across the world, with there something inherently replay-able about a game that gives you six guesses to ascertain a randomly chosen five letter word. Sometimes it can be trickier than anticipated though, which is where we can help. These are all the Wordle words with LAS in the middle to help you keep your streak going.

Five Letter Words With LAS in the Middle

All of the following words have been tried and tested in Wordle, meaning they could be the one you need. They’ll also all take up valid guesses, so use them wisely.

blase

blash

blast

clash

clasp

class

clast

flash

flask

glass

plash

plasm

plast

slash

vlast

There’s more than enough words with LAS in the middle to cause you issues, especially if you’ve not yet narrowed down the letters around the ‘LAS’. That’s why it’s so crucial to use Wordle’s in-game feedback system wisely. A green tile is spot on; a yellow one needs to move but does feature and a grey tile doesn’t feature at all. Only submit guesses if you know that previously guessed letters feature – otherwise you’re using up a guess unnecessarily!

If you’re still struggling, check out our daily Wordle answer guide, which is guaranteed to keep your streak going by giving you the correct answer.

That’s all the Wordle words with LAS in the middle! If you can’t get enough of the NYT’s Wordle, check out some other daily word-based puzzles like Jumble and Waffle!

