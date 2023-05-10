5 Letter Words Starting with E & Ending with C – Wordle Game Help

Image Source: The New York Times

Another day, another Wordle challenge to overcome. And to help you on your quest to continue your winning streak, we’ve put together a guide for all 5 letter words starting with E and ending with C to give you the edge. So, without further delay, let’s get into it, shall we?

Do note that the words below have all been tried and tested in Wordle. However, if you do spot a missing or incorrect word, please let us know in the comments below and we’ll make sure to update the list if necessary.

All 5 Letter Words Starting with E and Ending with C

eddic

eniac

eolic

estoc

ethic

Thankfully, today’s list is nice and short, which means it should be a cinch whittling down the answers to the correct one. That being said, if you’re still struggling, do make sure to use the in-game hints system. Remember: Green indicates that the letter is in the correct position, while Yellow signifies a correct letter in the wrong position. Finally, Grey or Red letters aren’t in the answer at all so just disregard these.

Take your time and keep plugging away; you’ll soon overcome today’s Wordle challenge! Of course, if you’re still a bit stumped, feel free to take a gander at today’s hint and answer right here.

And just like that, another World challenge has been vanquished. We hope this helped to clue you in on all 5 letter words starting with E and ending with C. Keep it locked at Twinfinite for more Wordle tips and tricks.

